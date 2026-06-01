ICONIC London's Viral Prep-Set-Glow Mist Is 30% Off in Sitewide Payday Sale

Get ICONIC London's cult-favorite Prep-Set-Glow Mist for 30% less during the brand's sitewide Payday Sale, ending June 1. This hydrating setting spray creates a lit-from-within glow and locks makeup in place all day.

ICONIC London is offering a major sitewide discount of 30% on all products, including its viral Prep-Set-Glow Mist. This hydrating setting spray , praised for its ability to create a lit-from-within glow and long-lasting makeup, sells at a rate of one per minute.

The Payday Sale runs until June 1, 2026, making it an ideal time to stock up on bestsellers. The Prep-Set-Glow Mist is available in two shades: Original for a light sheen and Glow for a bronzed finish. Its skincare-infused formula contains cucumber, chamomile, antioxidants, green tea, vitamin E, and caffeine to hydrate, soothe, and revitalize the skin. Users rave about the non-greasy, radiant finish and its versatility for priming, setting, and adding glow to the body.

The brand also highlights other sale items like the Underglow Blurring Primer. The mist's hypnotic swirling liquid with light-reflecting mica pearls delivers a sheer veil of radiance. Reviewers consistently call it the best setting spray ever, noting its all-day hold and the frequent compliments they receive on their glowing skin. The 100% vegan formula is gentle and perfect for midday refreshes.

This limited-time offer provides significant savings, with the Prep-Set-Glow reduced from £26 to £18.20. Shoppers are urged to act quickly before the sale ends





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ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Setting Spray Sale Discount Makeup Glow Hydrating Mist Beauty Vegan Payday Sale Skincare Viral Product

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