ICONIC London's 30% Off Sitewide Sale Features Viral Prep-Set-Glow Mist for Summer Glow

Beauty enthusiasts can score ICONIC London's popular Prep-Set-Glow Mist at a discount during the brand's Payday Sale, running until June 1. The hydrating setting spray creates a luminous finish and is available in two shades. The sale includes other top products like blurring primer and cleansing balm.

ICONIC London has launched a sitewide sale, offering 30 percent off all products until June 1, 2026. The highlight is the viral Prep-Set-Glow Mist, a hydrating setting spray that imparts a lit-from-within glow, now priced at £18.20.

The multi-use mist can be applied before makeup for hydration, over finished makeup for a radiant finish, or even on the body. Its formula features light-reflecting mica pearls, cucumber and chamomile extracts for soothing, antioxidants from green tea and vitamin E, and caffeine to reduce dark circles. The brand emphasizes its vegan and skin-friendly composition.

User reviews praise its ability to keep makeup in place all day while delivering a natural dewy glow, with some calling it the best setting spray ever and noting they are repeat purchasers. The sale also includes other bestsellers like the Underglow Blurring Primer and the Matcha Melting Cleansing Balm at similarly reduced prices. shoppers are urged to act quickly due to the limited-time nature of the discounts





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ICONIC London Prep-Set-Glow Setting Spray Summer Glow Makeup Sale Discount Hydrating Mist Lit-From-Within Beauty Vegan Skincare Makeup Skincare Beauty Deals

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