The closure has prompted an outpouring of nostalgia among locals.

“The reality is that none of us could replace him,” Michelle wrote in a private Facebook post. “Dad was larger than life. Even the three of us together couldn’t make one of him.

”Fanara, 79, died unexpectedly on July 10, while the restaurant was already closed for its annual summer vacation. Palermo had shut its doors July 1 and never reopened.

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“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right one for our family,” Michelle wrote, according to Fanara founded Palermo at its Vermont Avenue location in the early 1980s, building a neighborhood fixture that served generations of customers. “It’s where my parents met, where my brothers and I grew up, and where so many of my childhood memories were made,” she wrote. “I was the baby being passed around at the grand opening of the Vermont Avenue location.

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It was also the first job for all three of us. ”The restaurant’s throwback atmosphere was part of its charm, with dark vinyl booths, map-of-Italy paper placemats, stained glass and murals depicting Sicilian seascapes giving the place the feel of a 1970s time capsule.

The $12 million listing includes two lots totaling approximately 14,000 square feet, an 8,056-square-foot fully equipped restaurant and a parking area.noted that Fanara’s children had built careers of their own rather than take over the family business, adding that the family had repeatedly encouraged him to retire. Facebook/PalermoLosFeliz The $12 million listing includes two lots totaling approximately 14,000 square feet, an 8,056-square-foot fully equipped restaurant and a parking area.