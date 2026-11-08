Venice Beach to host 1905 Fest in fall 2027 with five stages and dozens of bars

A new two-day music festival called 1905 Fest is planned for Venice Beach in fall 2027, featuring five stages, more than a dozen bars and food vendors across street and sand near Windward Plaza.

A brand-new two-day music festival called 1905 Fest is planned for the iconic Venice Beach waterfront in Southern California in fall 2027, with a sprawling concert zone that will cover both street and sand.

The event will feature five music stages, more than a dozen bars and plenty of food vendors. It is the brainchild of Sam Meyers, a former director of BeachLife Festival. The festival is named for the year Venice was founded. In a statement, organizers said 1905 Fest celebrates that legacy with a new two-day festival of music, art and culture on its iconic coastline.

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Festival Centered At Windward Plaza

Organizers also said they welcome longtime Venetians, new neighbors, old friends and everyone in between to be part of its next chapter. An exact date for the fall 2027 festival has not been announced. Meyers said the concept is rooted in his interpretation of what Venice was founded on: having fun and building community. The sprawling event would be centered around Windward Plaza, near the famous Venice Skatepark and Boardwalk.

It would extend onto the sand where Windward Avenue meets the Pacific Ocean. Renderings posted to the festival website show a concert footprint stretching across both the beachfront and nearby streets, with five stages planned for the weekend. Organizers are also envisioning a free fan zone along a temporarily closed street. That area would give local businesses an opportunity to attract festivalgoers.

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Indie Dance And Psychedelic Rock Lineup

The musical lineup is expected to lean toward indie dance and psychedelic rock. No performers have been announced yet. Meyers, who has lived on the Westside for nine years and in Venice for eight, said he hopes to revive some of the community spirit he believes has defined the beachside neighborhood for generations. I have lived on the Westside for nine years, eight of them in Venice.

I still believe in the spirit of what Kinney envisioned, even if that spirit can sometimes feel a little distant today, Meyers said. He added that he wants to unite the people who have lived in Venice for 50-plus years, the people who have lived in Venice for 20-plus years, and the people who just moved here. The ambitious proposal still has plenty of hurdles.

Meyers Seeks Resident Feedback

Meyers told the outlet he has received support from the offices of LA City Councilwoman Traci Park and LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. The festival has also secured permits and logistical support from the city, county and local district, according to the report. Now Meyers is looking to get Venice residents on board. He is asking locals to share their ideas and suggestions before the festival takes shape.

Locals can reach him via Instagram at the handle @beachlifefestival. The California Post reached out to Meyers for additional details.