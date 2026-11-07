Iconic Hollywood eatery marks anniversary with 87-cent deal on signature menu item

Pink’s Hot Dogs is offering its famous chili dogs for just 87 cents Sunday.

stands is celebrating 87 years of serving up franks — and marking the milestone with a dirt-cheap deal for hungry fans. Pink’s Hot Dogs is offering its famous chili dogs for just 87 cents Sunday, Nov. 8, as part of an anniversary promotion that will send all proceeds to charity.

The birthday bash kicks off at 8 p.m., with customers getting 87 minutes to snag the bargain-priced dogs. The deal is limited to two per customer, but anyone who gets in line before the promotion ends will still be served. Dave Schafer, left, and Stacy Schafer bite into a chili dog on National Hot Dog Day at Pink’s Hot Dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

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The promotion will last for 87 minutes and is part of celebrating their 87 years in business in Southern California. The deal features the original chili dog that helped make the Hollywood institution famous, topped with mustard, onions and chili. It’s the same recipe founders Paul and Betty Pink introduced when they started selling hot dogs from a pushcart near their eventual home at La Brea Avenue and Melrose nearly nine decades ago.

“My mother cooked up that chili back in 1939 and we haven’t changed a thing since,” co-owner Richard Pink told The anniversary celebration also comes with a supersized addition to the menu, a new hot dog dedicated to comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. Pink’s Hot Dogs marks its anniversary with an 87-cent deal on its signature menu item at the iconic Hollywood eatery.

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Pink’s Hot Dog has been a favorite for more than 80 years, serving up its famous chili dogs to celebrities, tourists and locals for decades. The “Fluffy” Bacon Burrito Dog, consists of two hot dogs, cheese, three slices of bacon, and chili, all rolled up in one giant flour tortilla. , when Paul and Betty Pink began selling 10-cent hot dogs from a pushcart.

More than 80 years later, the menu has ballooned to more than 40 varieties, with celebrity-inspired creations named after everyone from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Chili dogs are served on National Hot Dog Day at Pink’s Hot Dog on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Los Angeles. And the Hollywood institution isn’t limiting its ambitions to Southern California.flagship restaurant in Tokyo by the end of the year, partnering with Japanese franchise operator Sunpark.

The opening date has yet to be announced. The family-run business has eight locations throughout Southern California and Nevada, as well as eateries in the Philippines and South Korea. Future expansion plans include Singapore, Australia and Mexico — taking a little taste of Hollywood’s hot dog history around the world. Dave Schafer, left, and Stacy Schafer bite into a chili dog on National Hot Dog Day at Pink's Hot Dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The promotion will last for 87 minutes and is part of celebrating their 87 years in business in Southern California. Pink's Hot Dogs marks its anniversary with an 87-cent deal on its signature menu item at the iconic Hollywood eatery. Pink’s Hot Dog has been a favorite for more than 80 years, serving up its famous chili dogs to celebrities, tourists and locals for decades.

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Chili dogs are served on National Hot Dog Day at Pink's Hot Dog on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Los Angeles.