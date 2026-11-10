We are told the deal comes with staff housing on adjacent lots, with a source adding that they are “close to the finish line.”

Elton John, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton, Kamala Harris, Kate Moss, Angelina Jolie and Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham are among the famous names associated with the exclusive club.

Back in the Hamptons, Jean-Georges Vongerichten currently runs an upscale restaurant at the hotel. Amenities also include a spa and area for fitness classes.

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“I feel like I would know something like that,” a general manager told us. “I cannot confirm anything like this. ” Topping Rose House is owned by William Campbell. Co-owner Simon Critchell died at the age of 80 in May.

Campbell did not respond to request for comment. There are whispers that Maison Estelle, a swanky private members club in London that draws A-listers and royals, could be part of the deal. The property has long attracted socialites and celebrities, including Katie Holmes and Nicky Hilton, and has hosted recent fashion events for luxury brands such as Ferragamo and Burberry.

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In March, Topping Rose House presented plans to update the site in front of the Southampton Town Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for review. The proposal includes an underground parking garage , a new swimming pool, spa upgrades and a new building that would double the property’s guest accommodations, according toAccording to the report, the updates would require a year closure to the hotel and restaurant for at least a year.

Guests like Martha Stewart and Katie Amato have attended events at Topping Rose House like this one for Hamptons Magazine in 2019. It is unclear if plans would proceed following a sale.

However, it does not appear as if the restaurant is taking reservations after Thanksgiving. In London’s Mayfair, Maison Estelle has run into some recent issues. They have gradually reopened after shutting their doors in September following an incident in which someone“The safety of our staff, our members and their guests will always come first,” a spokesperson for the club told the BBC at the time.

“There was table service recently but nothing else, and it closed at 1:30 am,” one member told Page Six, adding that many young people are choosing not to renew their memberships or are dropping the club altogether. Topping Rose House is owned by William Campbell. Co-owner Simon Critchell died at the age of 80 in May.

The club, once open until 3 am, will now close at 1:30 am, a source confirmed, adding that the time could be extended in a year or so but that the private members club was never intended to operate like a nightclub. The club has a sister venue, Celeste, in Notting Hill. They also run Estelle Manor, located on 85 acres in Oxfordshire, in the Cotswolds. Stevewas handled by Maison Estelle’s parent company, Estelle Community.

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Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine The spot is home to a restaurant by Jean-Georges Vongerichten — Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House — and a luxe spa. There are whispers that Maison Estelle, a swanky private members club in London that draws A-listers and royals, could be part of the deal.

Guests like Martha Stewart and Katie Amato have attended events at Topping Rose House like this one for Hamptons Magazine in 2019. Topping Rose House is owned by William Campbell. Co-owner Simon Critchell died at the age of 80 in May.