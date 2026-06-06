Iconic Campbell comic book store making a big move this month

It’ll be a new start for Heroes Comics, which is leaving downtown and moving to a new, larger location in Campbell later this month.

It’s become a trend in comic books to restart popular titles with a new No. 1 — often giving new fans a jumping-on point where they can respect a book’s history without getting bogged down by decades of continuity.

That’s how I’m thinking about the impending move of Heroes Comics, a mainstay in downtown Campbell for more than three decades. Owner Alan Bahr is in the midst of emptying out its cottage-like storefront at 24 E. Campbell Ave. and moving to bigger digs a couple of miles away. A stuffed Spider-Man perches on the wall at Heroes Comics in Campbell, which will be moving from its longtime home at 24 E. Campbell Ave. in mid-June 2026.

Its new location will be at 1501 W. Campbell Ave. Recent comic books fill the racks at Heroes Comics in Campbell, which will be moving from its longtime home at 24 E. Campbell Ave. in mid-June 2026. Its new location will be at 1501 W. Campbell Ave.

Posters decorate the ceiling of Heroes Comics in Campbell, which will be moving from its longtime home at 24 E. Campbell Ave. in mid-June 2026. Its new location will be at 1501 W. Campbell Ave. A stuffed Spider-Man perches on the wall at Heroes Comics in Campbell, which will be moving from its longtime home at 24 E. Campbell Ave. in mid-June 2026.

Its new location will be at 1501 W. Campbell Ave. Customers can still purchase new comics and back issues at the store at 24 E. Campbell Ave. until probably June 14, Bahr said. After that, Heroes will be reborn at 1501 W. Campbell Ave. — a former Kelly Moore paint store that will provide about three times the space as the current location.

Bahr, who was packing up supplies and memorabilia Friday, said it’ll be a sad day to leave Heroes’ longtime home after so many years, but he is looking forward to starting the next chapter in the new space. Still, he would like to move less inventory to the new spot, so Heroes has been holding a moving sale for the past few weeks.

Just a few days ago, Bahr posted on social media that he’d be taking offers for the posters — most of them classics like a 1989s-era “Marvel Universe” poster and a “Raiders of the Lost Ark” movie poster — that have been tacked up to the shop’s sloped ceilings. Admittedly, it’ll be strange to drive by the corner of Winchester and Campbell Avenue and not see the Heroes sign with a Captain America shield as the “O” on the converted house.

It was a welcoming gateway to downtown Campbell — and a reminder of the days when the retail offerings in the Orchard City were a little more mom-and-pop than they are today.that was part of a yearlong celebration of Happy Hollow Park and Zoo’s own 65th anniversary. Happy Hollow Foundation Executive Director Rhonda Nourse said the nonprofit is trying to document more of the park and zoo’s history by connecting with people — or relatives of people — who were part of those early days leaning up to the 1961 opening.

That includes civic leaders like the late former Mayor Ernie Renzel, late businessman Alden Campen, members of the San Jose Junior Chamber of Commerce and Girl Scout troops that planted trees throughout the property. They want to hear from former zookeepers, elected officials of the era, park general managers, companies like Arrow Development and even Danny the Dragon train conductors.

The foundation is working to develop a commemorative video to feature at this year’s Hooray for Happy Hollow benefit on Sept. 12. If you know anyone who fits the bill, contact Nourse at foundation@happyhollow.org. Mountain View’s loss is Contra Costa County’s gain, it seems, as Mountain View City Attorney Jennifer Logue announced she’s stepping down next month after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to serve as a superior court judge for Contra Costa County.

“Serving as Mountain View’s City Attorney has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Logue, who has been in the position since April 2022. “This is an extraordinary community, and it has been a privilege to work alongside dedicated elected officials, city staff, and residents in service of the public. While I am excited for this next chapter, leaving Mountain View is truly bittersweet.

”the California Room — an indispensable research library for historians, journalists, students and developers — is still on the chopping blockThere was a huge show of public support at a budget study session in May for the California Room, which is housed on the fifth floor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Main Library, a facility shared with San Jose State University. In response, City Librarian Jill Bourne put together a a $245,000 budget alternative that would maintain 1.5 dedicated staff positions and keep the room open to the public two days a week.

In an email to supporters, the Preservation Action Council supports the proposal as a bridge toward a more sustainable long-term funding model for the California Room. But the compromise plan wasn’t included in Mayor Matt Mahan’s June budget message, so PACSJ is encouraging supporters to again voice their opinion at the final budget hearing Monday at 6 p.m. or by writing to their councilmembers.

The Stanford Theatre is honoring Marilyn Monroe, who would have turned 100 on June 1, by screening a pair of her classic movies directed by Billy Wilder, 1955’s “The Seven Year Itch” and 1959’s “Some Like It Hot,” on June 17-21. And yes, “Seven Year Itch,” is the one with the iconic scene of Monroe’s skirt being blown upwards as she is standing over a subway grate.

But to get to the beauty of Marilyn, you first have to get through tough guy Humphrey Bogart. The Stanford is kicking off June with the quartet of movies featuring Bogey paired with the incomparable Lauren Bacall . This weekend wraps up the final screenings of their first pairing, 1944’s “To Have and Have Not,” along with 1946’s “The Big Sleep.

” “Dark Passage” from 1947 and 1948’s “Key Largo” will screen June 10-14.





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