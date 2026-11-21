It’s described as possibly the oldest bridge of its kind in the country.

, has barely reopened after months of construction, and new graffiti is already appearing across its freshly restored arches and columns. The bridge closed in May for the $8.3 million project, which included seismic retrofitting, foundation repairs, scour protection and concrete restoration.

Officials from Yolo and Solano counties celebrated the bridge’s reopening Friday, but the festivities came with an eyebrow-raising twist. PhotosOther messages and drawings have since begun appearing on the newly painted structure, raising questions about whether the bridge’s decades-old graffiti tradition is already being welcomed back. Before construction, virtually every inch of the bridge had been covered in graffiti, making its paint-splattered appearance a local trademark for generations.

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Whether officials intend to allow the artwork to return remains unclear but have previously declined to say whether the graffiti that once covered virtually every surface would be permitted after the rehabilitation. The bridge closed in May for the $8.3 million project, which included seismic retrofitting, foundation repairs, scour protection and concrete restoration. Officials describe it as California’s oldest surviving reinforced concrete through-tied-arch bridge and possibly the oldest of its kind in the country.

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Rather than replace the aging landmark, officials chose to preserve its distinctive arches and historic character. Officials describe it as California’s oldest surviving reinforced concrete through-tied-arch bridge and possibly the oldest of its kind in the country. Before construction, virtually every inch of the bridge had been covered in graffiti, making its paint-splattered appearance a local trademark for generations. The bridge closed in May for the $8.3 million project, which included seismic retrofitting, foundation repairs, scour protection and concrete restoration.

Before construction, virtually every inch of the bridge had been covered in graffiti, making its paint-splattered appearance a local trademark for generations. Officials describe it as California's oldest surviving reinforced concrete through-tied-arch bridge and possibly the oldest of its kind in the country.