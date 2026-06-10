Iconic by Mistake: Three Girl Groups Unleash Chaotic Music Video

The new three-way collaboration between KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, titled Iconic by Mistake, has been premiered with a cinematic music video. The song, which doesn\'t arrive for two more days, is about the attention trolls bring and the impact of hate comments.

Luckily, the performers also know that the Internet trolls and negativity just means that they have your attention, which is the thesis of \"Iconic by Mistake\", their new three-way collaboration.

The song doesn\'t arrive for two more days, but on Wednesday (June 10), the trio premiered the track by unleashing the cinematic music video. After Wave of Criticism Against Julieta Venegas over Soccer Song, Mexican President Speaks Out Megan Thee Stallion, David Guetta, EJAE & Andrea Bocelli Team Up for FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem \"DNA\": Listen In the visually stunning video, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT appear in a series of chaotic settings, from driving and crashing trucks late at night on the highway to robbing graves in a cemetery, pulling teeth in a creepy dentist\'s office and starting a fire in a cornfield after causing an electrical explosion with power lines.

\"Hating me is like all you do/ Breakfast to dinner/ Algorithm bulletproof\", the ladies sing. \"Breaking your fingers/ Thank you for the comments/ It\'s because of all your hate/ I am iconic by mistake\". All three girl groups are signed to HYBE. Their collision will continue when \"Iconic by Mistake\" arrives on streaming services at midnight ET first thing Friday (June 12).

Watch the music video for \"Iconic by Mistake\" starring KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT above





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Iconic By Mistake Three Girl Groups HYBE Music Video Cinematic Chaotic Settings Trolls Negativity Attention Impact Of Hate Comments FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem DNA

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