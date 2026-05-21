ICJ rules that right to strike is protected under key ILO convention

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an advisory opinion stating that the right to strike is protected under a key labor treaty. The ICJ found that the right to strike is encompassed in the freedom of association, which is protected by the 1948 Freedom of Association Convention. The decision does not entail a determination on the conditions for exercising the right to strike but only asserts its existence.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark advisory opinion on the right to strike , finding that a key labor treaty protects the ability of workers to walk off the job.

The judgment is not legally binding but carries significant weight. It could reshape labor regulations, trade agreements, and court fights in 158 countries that ratified the convention, despite the United States not being a party to it. The ICJ emphasized that walkout actions are covered under the guarantees of the 1948 Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize Convention, although the word 'strike' itself is not mentioned





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International Court Of Justice ILO Convention Right To Strike Freedom Of Association Walkout Actions Labor Treaty Climate Change Advisory Opinion Olympic Games James Gandolfini Assassination Of Robert F. Kennedy

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United Nations' top court issues landmark advisory opinion on right to strikeThe International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a landmark advisory opinion on the right to strike, clarifying whether employees are lawfully allowed to walk off the job. The opinion was requested by the International Labor Organization (ILO) to settle an internal dispute over whether one of the ILO's conventions gives workers the right to strike. The decision could have a worldwide impact on labor regulations, enshrining the right to strike in labor standards and international trade agreements.

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