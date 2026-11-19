The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled that Myanmar security forces committed genocide against the Rohingya minority, a historic legal finding with global implications for international law and human rights.

The International Court of Justice delivered a historic ruling on Thursday, November 19, 2026, determining that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during its 2017 military campaign. The court's judgment, read by World Court President Yuji Iwasawa in The Hague, Netherlands, stated that the only reasonable inference from evidence of widespread atrocities is that security forces intended to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya group.

The Court's Legal Determination of Genocide

ICJ judges concluded that Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread sexual violence, and committed extreme acts against children while attacking those attempting to flee. This finding establishes that the actions meet the specific criteria for genocide under international law, which requires proof of intent to destroy a group in whole or in part. The ruling marks the first time the International Court of Justice has passed a judgment explicitly finding that genocide occurred, distinguishing this case from previous rulings where states were found to have violated obligations to prevent genocide.

Also read Bangladesh Urges ICJ Judgment on Myanmar Genocide Case Amid Rakhine Crisis

Gambia's Lawsuit and Myanmar's Defense

The legal proceedings were initiated by the African nation of Gambia in 2019, which argued that Myanmar breached the 1948 Genocide Convention. Gambia requested that the court order the nation to end illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible are punished, including a demand for full citizenship and the right of return for refugees. Conversely, Myanmar defended its military actions as a legitimate counterterrorism operation launched in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents, maintaining that the campaign did not constitute genocide.

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Impact on Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

Despite the legal victory for the Rohingya community, the practical situation remains dire for the approximately 1.2 million refugees now living in Bangladesh. These displaced individuals reside primarily in crowded camps across the Cox's Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions characterized by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation, and strict work restrictions. Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya human rights activist who fled Myanmar in the 1990s, described the community as living in a precarious limbo state for nearly a decade, emphasizing that the legal recognition is rooted in their desire for dignity and a resolution to their displacement.

Enforcement Challenges and Global Precedent

Although the court's rulings are final and legally binding, there are significant challenges regarding enforcement beyond reporting noncompliance to the United Nations Security Council. This decision carries broader implications for other ongoing international disputes, as noted by Melanie O'Brien, a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia. The World Court is simultaneously handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine, meaning this Myanmar judgment may influence how similar claims are evaluated in those high-profile cases.