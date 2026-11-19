The International Court of Justice has issued a historic 9-6 ruling finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya population, ordering immediate reparations and protection measures for the persecuted ethnic group.

The International Court of Justice has delivered a landmark verdict declaring that Myanmar is guilty of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority. In a decisive 9-6 vote, the court concluded that the Burmese state acted with the specific intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya population. This ruling marks the first time in the court's 80-year history that it has found a state responsible for committing genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

ICJ Finds Myanmar Intent to Destroy Rohingya

The court determined that the only reasonable inference drawn from Myanmar's actions was an intention to eliminate the Rohingya people. The decision was based on a comprehensive review of evidence presented during the case brought by The Gambia, a West African nation that initiated the legal proceedings in 2019. The judges analyzed military operations and state-sponsored violence to establish the required legal threshold for genocide.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Intent to Destroy Rohingya Constitutes Genocide

The verdict cites the military campaign that began in northern Rakhine State in August 2017 as the primary period of atrocities. During this campaign, security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, including women and children. The court found that soldiers perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence and extreme physical harm against the targeted community. These actions were not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated state policy.

Evidence of Mass Killings and Systematic Violence

Legal arguments presented to the court supported the United Nations investigators' estimate that at least 10,000 Rohingya were killed during the crackdown. The judicial body noted that soldiers committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and girls. The scale of the violence was such that it resulted in the forced displacement of more than 700,000 Rohingya people into neighboring Bangladesh.

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Investigators also discovered a pattern of selective destruction in affected villages. Rohingya villages were systematically burned and destroyed by security forces. In contrast, neighboring villages belonging to other ethnic groups were spared from such destruction. This selective targeting provided further evidence of the intent to erase the Rohingya community from Rakhine State.

Mandatory Reparations and Legal Obligations

The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to take immediate steps to prevent further violations and punish those responsible for the genocide. The court mandated that the country investigate, prosecute, and punish suspects involved in the atrocities. Myanmar must also enact domestic laws implementing the Genocide Convention to ensure such crimes cannot be repeated.

Beyond legal reforms, the ruling imposes strict humanitarian obligations on the Myanmar government. The court ordered the country to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced Rohingya refugees. Officials must help locate missing persons and return or replace lost or damaged property. Additionally, the state must provide rehabilitation for victims and ensure protection against discrimination.

Myanmar is also required to compensate the Rohingya for the harm done. The specific amount of compensation will be determined at a later date. These measures are designed to address the massive human suffering caused by the military's actions and to provide some form of justice for the survivors and their families.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Implications

Human rights advocates have described the ruling as a historic and authoritative recognition of the atrocities committed against the Rohingya. They view it as a rare moment of justice for survivors, victims, and their families. However, they warn that the ruling must serve as a wake-up call to the international community and must not be ignored.

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Advocates pointed out that Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the former head of the armed forces who led the campaign against the Rohingya, is now Myanmar's president following engineered elections. They urged governments not to welcome him on the international stage. Instead, they called for an end to all transfers of weapons, security equipment, and military assistance to Myanmar.

Global Precedent and Enforcement Challenges

Legal experts note that this ruling provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide and other grave crimes worldwide. Nimer Sultany, a law professor at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies, stated that the court's application of the law to the facts in Myanmar makes it highly likely that a similar conclusion will be reached in the case involving Israel.

While the International Court of Justice's rulings are legally binding, the court has no independent means of compelling Myanmar to comply. Kjell Anderson, a genocide scholar at the University of Manitoba, argued that the ruling will not immediately change the situation on the ground. However, it may help mobilize international attention and support for the Rohingya people.

The decision highlights the difficulties in holding state actors accountable for mass atrocities. Despite the verdict, Myanmar continues to face accusations of ongoing human rights violations. Regional powers such as Thailand, India, and China continue to engage with the Myanmar government, raising concerns about the implementation of the court's orders.