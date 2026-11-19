The International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling finding Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya. The court orders reparations, safe returns, and investigations into crimes committed in Rakhine State.

The International Court of Justice has delivered a historic judgment finding Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya minority group. On November 19, 2026, the United Nations' top court ruled that the Southeast Asian nation violated its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. This decision marks the first time in the court's history that it has determined a state committed genocide.

Historic ICJ Verdict on Genocide

The 15-judge panel rejected Myanmar's defense that its 2017 military campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents. In a nine-to-six decision, the judges concluded that Myanmar security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread sexual violence. The court noted extreme violence was directed against children and that fleeing Rohingya were attacked in large numbers as they sought to escape.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Intent to Destroy Rohingya Constitutes Genocide

President of the World Court Yuji Iwasawa announced the ruling in The Hague, describing the gravity of the findings. The atmosphere in the Great Hall of Justice was electric as lawyers and Rohingya members who traveled thousands of miles hugged and cried. Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist present at the hearing, described the verdict as a great day for oppressed people everywhere who felt their suffering did not count.

Gambia Leads Legal Action

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019. The Gambian government asked the court to rule that Myanmar breached the Genocide Convention and to order the nation to end illegal activities targeting the Rohingya. Gambian Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow addressed the press following the public session in The Hague.

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Gambia argued that the 1948 convention requires proof of intent to destroy the Rohingya group in whole or in part. The court found that the evidence presented by the Gambia satisfied this threshold. Myanmar's military had launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine State in August 2017 following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group.

Reparations and Refugee Returns

The court ordered Myanmar to allow the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Rohingya to their place of residence. It also mandated that Myanmar investigate, prosecute, and punish individuals found to have committed genocidal acts. The court further ordered Myanmar to pay compensation to the Rohingya victims, with the specific amount to be decided in later proceedings.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Myanmar forces killed approximately 10,000 Rohingya people during the 2017 crackdown. The campaign involved mass rapes, killings, and the burning of thousands of homes. The court emphasized that the actions taken were not merely law enforcement measures but constituted acts intended to destroy the ethnic group.

Impact on Rohingya Communities

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox's Bazar district. These communities endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation, and strict work restrictions. The court's rulings are final and legally binding, though the court has no enforcement power beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council.

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This verdict arrives as the World Court handles other genocide allegations linked to conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. The decision provides a significant legal victory for the Rohingya community, validating years of advocacy by the Gambia and international human rights organizations. The immediate challenge remains the practical implementation of the court's orders by the Myanmar government.