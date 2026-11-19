The International Court of Justice has issued a landmark verdict finding Myanmar guilty of genocide against the Rohingya people, ordering reparations and safe returns.

The International Court of Justice delivered a historic verdict on Thursday, ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. This landmark decision marks the first time the United Nations' top tribunal has formally found a state responsible for genocide. The court concluded that Myanmar's security forces violated the 1948 Genocide Convention through their brutal campaign in the northern Rakhine state. This judgment addresses the systematic slaughter that occurred in 2017.

Landmark Verdict Details Mechanism

In a 9-6 decision, the fifteen-judge panel rejected Myanmar's claim that its 2017 actions were a legitimate military operation against insurgents. President of the World Court Yuji Iwasawa announced that the evidence proved the military killed approximately 10,000 Rohingya civilians. The court found that security forces perpetrated widespread sexual violence and extreme acts against children. Myanmar was also found to have attacked fleeing Rohingya as they attempted to escape the country in large numbers.

Also read ICJ Rules Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya Muslims

Gambia Brings Case Against Myanmar

The Muslim-majority nation of Gambia launched these legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019. Gambian Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow stated that the verdict on November 19, 2026, is a significant victory for the Rohingya community. The proceedings sought a ruling that Myanmar breached its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Gambia demanded that the nation end all illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for atrocities are punished.

Evidence of Intent and Atrocities

The court determined that Myanmar's security forces demonstrated the specific intent required to establish genocide under international law. This intent was directed at destroying the Rohingya ethnic group in whole or in part. The tribunal noted that the military launched what it called a clearance campaign in August 2017 following an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. During this campaign, security forces burned thousands of homes and committed mass rapes. The court found these actions constituted acts of genocide rather than standard counter-insurgency operations.

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Reparations and Safe Return Ordered

The International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to pay compensation to the Rohingya victims. The specific amount for reparations will be determined in later court proceedings. The ruling also mandates that Myanmar investigate, prosecute, and punish individuals found responsible for genocidal acts. Myanmar must commit to allowing Rohingya refugees a safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their places of residence. This legal order aims to address the displacement of approximately 1.2 million Rohingya living in Bangladesh.

Impact on Refugees in Cox's Bazar

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees currently reside in crowded camps across the Cox's Bazar district in Bangladesh. They endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, and inadequate sanitation. Strict work restrictions further limit their ability to rebuild their lives. The final and legally binding ruling has no direct enforcement mechanism beyond reporting noncompliance to the UN Security Council. However, the decision has galvanized activists and the displaced community to demand justice and accountability for past crimes.