The International Court of Justice has determined that Myanmar's military intentionally sought to destroy the Rohingya population. The landmark decision brings accountability for victims and pressure on the junta.

The International Court of Justice has officially determined that the Myanmar military acted with the specific intent to destroy the Muslim Rohingya population. This historic ruling concludes a seven-year legal process initiated by The Gambia and marks the fourth time in history, following the Nazi Holocaust, that an international tribunal has found the legal threshold for genocide to be met.

Judicial Findings on Mass Violence

Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa stated that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence. The court also documented extreme violence against children and attacks on fleeing Rohingya who sought safety in large numbers across the border in Bangladesh. These actions constituted a systematic campaign of destruction that targeted the group based on their ethnicity and religion.

Also read Bangladesh Urges ICJ Judgment on Myanmar Genocide Case Amid Rakhine Crisis

Legal Mechanism and International Law

The case was filed by The Gambia, a predominantly Muslim nation, under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. This international agreement allows any state to bring a case against another suspected of breaching the treaty established after World War II. Genocide is rarely established in international courts because prosecutors must prove a specific intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group in whole or in part.

Survivor Testimonies and Victim Voices

For more than one million Rohingya now living in the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh, the ruling offers a glimmer of hope for accountability. A 23-year-old Rohingya rape survivor requested anonymity to express her desire for justice and stringent punishment for those who raped women. Survivors have shared harrowing tales of gang rapes, mass executions, and cruelty towards families, which the panel of fifteen judges has weighed for years.

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Impact on Myanmar Leadership and Policy

The ruling heaps additional international pressure on Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the genocide. He later ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup. While the ICJ has no enforcement mechanism, the legal determination isolates the junta further and validates the claims made by victims and international advocates for over a decade.

Future Implications for Rohingya Refugees

The decision provides a legal foundation for future accountability measures regarding the Myanmar military's actions. Eight years after the initial genocide, the Rohingya remain abandoned to starvation and silence, but the judicial precedent may aid in diplomatic and legal efforts to secure their rights. The international community now faces increased scrutiny to uphold the standards set by this landmark judgment.