Bangladesh pledges to secure compensation for Rohingya refugees following the International Court of Justice genocide ruling against Myanmar, citing the need for safe returns.

The International Court of Justice issued a historic genocide ruling against Myanmar concerning the treatment of Rohingya Muslims, prompting immediate diplomatic action from Bangladesh. The State of Gambia, which brought the case to The Hague, is expected to escalate the matter to the UN Security Council. Bangladesh has publicly committed to collaborating with the United Nations and international partners to ensure that Rohingya victims receive appropriate financial compensation for the atrocities they suffered.

Diplomatic Response to ICJ Verdict

Humaiun Kobir, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in Dhaka, addressed reporters on Friday to outline Bangladesh's official position regarding the court's decision. He explicitly stated that there is no legal scope for Myanmar to appeal against the verdict. Kobir emphasized that his government would work closely with bilateral and multilateral partners to enforce accountability. The primary goal is to secure redress for the Rohingya population, who have been deeply affected by the acts of genocide committed by the state of Myanmar.

Also read ICJ Delivers Landmark Ruling on Myanmar Genocide Case Filed by The Gambia

Conditions for Safe Repatriation

Bangladesh currently hosts approximately 1.3 million Rohingya refugees in the southeastern district of Cox's Bazar. The majority of these individuals fled a severe military crackdown in Myanmar during August 2017. Kobir argued that simply sending the refugees back to Myanmar immediately would not constitute a safe return. He insisted that security must be guaranteed within Rakhine State before any repatriation can occur. The refugees need a secure environment where they can lead their lives without fear of persecution.

Stakeholder Positions on Accountability

The Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) welcomed the final judgment, describing it as a historic milestone. The group highlighted the ruling as a significant achievement in the pursuit of justice and the protection of fundamental rights. They stated that the decision reaffirms the importance of international law in protecting all peoples against genocide and other grave human rights violations. Meanwhile, Myanmar has rejected the ICJ ruling, claiming it is not fair and refusing to accept the court's authority over the matter.

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Global Impact and Future Steps

The verdict marks the first time the UN's top court has held a state responsible for committing genocide. This precedent sets a critical stage for future international legal proceedings. Bangladesh plans to collaborate with UN agencies and other stakeholders to coordinate a comprehensive repatriation effort. Kobir noted that returning the refugees will require a multi-agency approach involving various international bodies. The diplomatic focus now shifts to implementing the court's orders and ensuring long-term safety for the displaced population.

Long-Term Security and Compensation

International partners are being urged to support Bangladesh in securing the necessary resources for refugee management and legal advocacy. The compensation sought is intended to address the immense suffering endured by the Rohingya community over several years. Kobir stressed that the security of the returnees is a non-negotiable prerequisite for any future agreements. The global community must now determine how to enforce the ICJ ruling against Myanmar's refusal to comply. This situation remains a focal point for human rights organizations and diplomatic bodies worldwide.