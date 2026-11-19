The International Court of Justice begins delivering its verdict in The Gambia vs. Myanmar, addressing 2017 Rohingya atrocities. This ruling impacts over one million refugees in Bangladesh seeking accountability and justice for genocide allegations.

The International Court of Justice commenced the delivery of its historic verdict on Thursday regarding the genocide allegations brought against Myanmar by The Gambia. The case centers on the 2017 military crackdown that displaced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from their homes in Rakhine State. ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa officially opened the proceedings at the Peace Palace in The Hague, marking a pivotal moment for the global legal community. The hearing is scheduled to last approximately three hours as the judges finalize their decision on the most serious charges in international law.

Legal Framework and The Gambia's Mandate

The Gambia initiated these proceedings under the authority of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, a treaty that permits any state party to take legal action against another country suspected of violating its provisions. Dawda Jallow, the Justice Minister of The Gambia, stated that the decision to launch this case followed a comprehensive review of reports detailing extreme violence against the Rohingya community. He emphasized that the Rohingya were explicitly targeted for destruction, noting that the case focuses on the real experiences of victims rather than abstract legal theories. Jallow confirmed that The Gambia holds the support of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in this historic legal battle.

Also read Top UN court to deliver judgment in case alleging Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya

Myanmar's Defense and Military Justification

Myanmar has consistently rejected the accusations of genocide, arguing that its military operations were necessary counter-insurgency measures. The government contends that the crackdown was a direct response to attacks by Rohingya militants that resulted in the deaths of security personnel. During earlier hearings, Myanmar representative Ko Ko Hlaing argued before the court that the nation was not obligated to allow individuals described as terrorists to operate freely within its borders. The legal standard for proving genocide requires establishing specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. The Gambia argued that the scale of the brutality, widespread sexual violence, and attacks on children demonstrated such intent clearly.

Impact on Rohingya Refugees and Survivors

The outcome of this case holds profound significance for the more than one million Rohingya refugees currently living in camps in neighboring Bangladesh. For survivors like Aisha, who resides in a shelter with her family, the ruling represents a critical juncture in their long struggle for justice. Aisha called for severe punishment for those responsible for sexual violence and urged the court to address these crimes separately. For others, the verdict offers hope for the possibility of returning home to perform last rites for family members killed during the military operations. The ICJ has previously recognized genocide in only one other case, concerning the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, making this a rare legal precedent.

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Enforcement Challenges and Geopolitical Ramifications

The ICJ lacks direct enforcement mechanisms for its judgments, meaning the ruling relies heavily on international political pressure to effect change. A finding of genocide could significantly increase pressure on Myanmar's leadership, including Min Aung Hlaing, who commanded the military during the 2017 crackdown. Min Aung Hlaing later seized power in a 2021 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and became president following elections held under restricted conditions. Legal experts are closely monitoring the proceedings for their potential implications on other ongoing cases, including South Africa's separate accusation against Israel regarding the conflict in Gaza.

Next Steps in the Accountability Process

The delivery of the judgment marks the beginning of a new phase in the quest for accountability for the 2017 atrocities. While the ICJ cannot compel Myanmar to comply with its orders, the moral and legal weight of a genocide finding could influence sanctions, diplomatic relations, and future legal actions. The refugee camps in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, remain the primary location where survivors await the consequences of this historic ruling. The international community continues to watch as The Gambia pushes for a precedent that affirms the universal application of the Genocide Convention.