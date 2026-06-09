Iceland Offers Free Benefits‑Check Service to Pensioners, Targeting £37 Million in Unclaimed State Aid

The supermarket's new Benefits Boost initiative, backed by the Rothesay Foundation and delivered with Kinly, will contact Bonus Club members aged 66+ to provide free, expert advice on claiming Pension Credit and other benefits, aiming to help 7,500 seniors secure over £37 million in extra income.

Iceland, the British supermarket chain, has launched a nationwide " Benefits Boost " programme aimed at pensioners who belong to its Bonus Club loyalty scheme. The retailer will contact members aged 66 and over by phone and email and direct them to a free, specialist‑led benefits‑check service.

The service, delivered in partnership with the benefits‑support charity Kinly and financed by the Rothesay Foundation, will assess each participant's eligibility for a range of state entitlements, with a particular focus on Pension Credit - the most valuable and frequently unclaimed benefit for older adults. By helping customers complete application forms, submit supporting documents and navigate the often‑daunting claims process, Iceland hopes to enable thousands of retirees to claim money that is rightfully theirs without any charge to the consumer.

The programme is being rolled out quietly - the campaign page does not appear on the main Iceland website - to avoid confusing shoppers who are not eligible, and the company has set an initial target of assisting 7,500 members and unlocking more than £37 million of additional annual income for them





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Iceland Foods Benefits Boost Pension Credit Senior Financial Assistance Rothesay Foundation

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