Iceland elevates Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation shutdown to national security priority. Government conducts scenario exercises to prepare for extreme climate disruptions.

Iceland has officially classified the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation as a critical national security threat. The Iceland ic government convened in Reykjavík on October 15 to conduct high-level scenario exercises addressing the possible shutdown of this vital ocean current system.

Government Reviews Climate Scenarios

Icelandic policymakers treated the potential failure of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation with the same urgency typically reserved for cyberattacks or territorial invasions. The Ministry of the Environment, Energy, and Climate hosted the event to prepare for a shutdown driven by rising global temperatures. This circulation pattern dredges up cold, salty, nutrient-rich seawater from the deep Atlantic near the tropics while warmer surface water churns northward.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Stance

Jóhann Páll Jóhannsson, the Minister of the Environment, Energy, and Climate, emphasized that identifying such threats is a fundamental duty of government. He compared the approach to preparing for volcanic eruptions and epidemics, stating that climate risks require identical foresight. The minister noted that reviewing scenarios and mapping vulnerabilities allows the state to identify urgent needs for strengthening national resilience.

Impact on Global Climate Patterns

Climate modelers predict that a loss of heat transport from the Atlantic could plunge Scandinavia into routine winter temperatures of minus fifty-eight degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature equals negative fifty degrees Celsius, representing a catastrophic shift for northern Europe. While northern regions face freezing conditions, regions closer to the equator would experience severe baking from increased heat. The disruption would also push the Atlantic rain belt southward, threatening the Amazon rainforest with collapse.

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Historical Precedents and Global Risk

Researchers Jim Hall and Brenden Jongman from the University of Oxford noted that radical changes to Atlantic currents are not entirely new. One disruption occurred approximately seventeen thousand five hundred years ago, while another sharp decline happened around twelve thousand seven hundred years ago during the Younger Dryas period. They warn that humanity should not take a potential collapse lightly, especially for developing countries where climate change already worsens food insecurity. Climate-related disasters currently push an estimated twenty-six million people into poverty each year.

First Climate Phenomenon on Security Agenda

This October exercise marked the first time a specific climate-related phenomenon was formally brought before the National Security Council as an existential threat. The event was the fourth in a series, produced in collaboration with University College London and the University of Exeter. Although only two of ninety-one countries submitting adaptation plans to the United Nations have mentioned the current in their considerations, Iceland insists that reliance solely on adaptation may prove insufficient.