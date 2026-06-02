ICE Urges Virginia Governor to Ensure Accused Rapist Immigrant Remains Detained

Immigration authorities call on Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to prevent the release of an illegal immigrant from El Salvador charged with raping a teenage girl, highlighting tensions over sanctuary policies.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) has issued a formal request to Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, urging her to ensure that Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, remains in custody pending trial.

Saenz-Argueta was arrested on May 26 in Prince William County, Virginia, on charges including rape by force, threat, or intimidation, and two counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14. According to police reports, the suspect used social media to pose as an 18-year-old and contacted a girl under 15 years old. The assault allegedly occurred in November of last year when he met the victim in a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.

ICE officials have expressed concern that sanctuary policies in Virginia may lead to the release of Saenz-Argueta before his trial, potentially endangering the community. The case has reignited debate over sanctuary jurisdictions, which limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities. ICE spokesperson Lauren Bis stated, 'This sick illegal alien from El Salvador now faces three felony charges for raping a girl under the age of 15.

DHS is asking sanctuary politicians in Prince William County, Virginia to not release this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE law enforcement.

' Bis further criticized Governor Spanberger's policies, claiming that Virginia has become a magnet for criminal illegal aliens who exploit sanctuary protections. The suspect, who initially crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as an unknown got-away, returned to El Salvador in 2022 before re-entering the United States without authorization at a later date.

His criminal record in El Salvador is unknown, but ICE has placed a detainer on him, requesting that local authorities hold him for up to 48 hours after his scheduled release to allow federal agents to take custody. Meanwhile, advocates for immigrant rights argue that sanctuary policies focus on building trust between communities and police, and that they do not protect violent criminals. They emphasize that individuals accused of serious crimes are typically held without bail.

However, ICE maintains that inconsistent cooperation leads to dangerous individuals being released back onto the streets. Governor Spanberger's office has not yet commented on the specific case, but has previously defended Virginia's sanctuary policies as necessary for public safety. The incident has drawn national attention, with critics of illegal immigration citing it as evidence of the need for tougher border enforcement.

Community members in Prince William County have expressed outrage, and local officials are under pressure to ensure that Saenz-Argueta faces justice without delay. As the legal process unfolds, the case underscores the ongoing tensions between federal immigration enforcement and state-level sanctuary laws, with the victim's family seeking justice and closure





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICE Virginia Illegal Immigrant Rape Sanctuary Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Left-wing streamer blasts New Jersey governor over state police response at ICE facility protestsMarxist commentator Hasan Piker blasted New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, accusing her of working alongside the Trump administration on immigration.

Read more »

Investigations Reveal ICE Misconduct, School Industry Targeting Adoptees, and West Virginia Energy Crisis Amid Global HeadlinesAn Associated Press investigation exposes widespread misconduct among ICE personnel, while separate reports detail boarding schools targeting adopted youth and rising electricity costs in West Virginia. These domestic issues sit alongside international developments including a United Airlines security scare, Nigeria's musical legacy, market records, and a papal apology for slavery.

Read more »

NY Governor Hochul claps back at Texas Governor AbbottExchanges between Hochul and Abbott unfolded over days, beginning with a sports-related misstep that grew into a political moment.

Read more »

Three-Star CB Austin Barrett Commits to Virginia TechBarrett chose Virginia Tech over schools like Auburn and Virginia.

Read more »