White Residence border czar Tom Homan has announced a major increase in ICE operations within Novel York City's five boroughs. This follows Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's refusal to permit jail-based transfers of undocuMented immigrants to ICE custody and the signing of legislation further restricting police cooperation. The operation will likely proceed without assistance from Customs and Border Protection, distinguishing it from past large-scale DHS deployments.

In preparation for the National Basketball Association finals, a significant development is unfolding in Recent York City. White Home border czar Tom Homan has announced a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into the metropolis's five boroughs - the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

This operation is a direct response to Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's refusal to allow ICE to grab custody of undocumented immigrants from county jails. Homan, speaking on Fox Updates,stated, 'You're going to see more ICE agents than you've ever seen in New York City and it's coming,' and confirmed he is 'keeping my promise.

' According to four current and former senior administration officials, the operational plan is nearing execution. A notable change from previous widespread DHS operations, like the one in Minnesota that deployed around 3,000 agents, is the likely exclusion of the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection agency from the NYC surge. This means CBP's Border Patrol, Air and Marine Operations, or Office of Field Operations personell are not expected to assist ICE.

This separation could reduce the overall scale of the operation and potentially lessen public opposition, especially given the controversy surrounding past deployments. Homan indicated he had just reviewed the operational plan, signaling it was moving from theory to action. He referenced the state's immigration enforcement statistics, noTing Recent York had the fourth-highest number of arrests of undocumented immigrants since President Trump's second term began in January 2025 through early March, though the numbers were relatively low.

Sanctuary policies in New York City prohibit local police from cooperating with ICE by handing over immigrants encountered during stops or holding them after bail. under the previous mayor,Eric Adams, a former NYPD official, a limited agreement allowed ICE access to Rikers Island. however, Mayor Mamdani,a first-term mayor born in Uganda, has categorically rejected any cooperation, calling ICE raids 'cruel' and 'inhumane' and even stating 'ICE should be abolished.

' Homan recounted telling Governor Hochul that signing legislation further restricting police-ICE cooperation would force the agency to conduct neighborhood apprehensions, which he argued is less safe for everyone. Despite this warning, Hochul signed the bill, prompting the imminent surge





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