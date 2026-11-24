ICE officers conduct a tactical arrest of a previously deported felon in Houston, illustrating conflicts with new city policies limiting police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactical officers executed a high-risk arrest of a previously deported criminal alien in a Houston apartment on Friday morning, following a five-hour standoff. The operation, conducted by the Houston Field Office's Delta Team, involved a tactical breach of a northwest side residence after the subject barricaded himself inside. This event underscores the operational challenges federal agents face under current local cooperation policies.

Tactical Breach of Northwest Apartment

Surveillance teams from the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Delta Team had been monitoring the apartment located near Blalock and Kempwood for several days prior to the arrest attempt. Officers identified the target as a previously deported criminal alien and tracked his daily habits to determine the optimal time for intervention. The surveillance plan relied on the subject's routine to leave his apartment around 10 a.m. on Friday morning.

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Operations commenced when an undercover vehicle parked outside the residence. Shortly before the expected departure time, a man resembling the subject exited onto the front porch, observed the black van, and immediately retreated inside. A woman later approached the vehicle to complain about unauthorized parking in a reserved space, signaling that the suspects were aware of the surveillance. Officers quickly relocated to maintain visual contact while supervisors requested an arrest warrant from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Legal Authorization and Warrant Process

While awaiting legal authorization, ICE Director Bret Bradford discussed the complexities of the case with reporters. The delay in obtaining the warrant was necessitated by the need for a formal judicial basis to enter the premises, especially after the element of surprise was lost during the initial surveillance phase. The U.S. Attorney's Office processed the request based on visual identification of the subject holding up in the apartment.

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Approximately four hours into the standoff, the Delta Team received the official arrest warrant. The legal document provided the necessary authority for the tactical entry team to proceed with forcing entry into the one-bedroom apartment. The waiting period allowed for careful preparation of the assault team, ensuring all procedural requirements were met before physical intervention.

Delta Team Execution of Arrest

Upon receiving the warrant, the Delta Team assembled in a tactical formation equipped with defensive ballistic shields and kinetic battering rams. After knocking and announcing their identity as police with a warrant, the team received no response from the interior. The lead officer instructed a teammate to use the battering ram to breach the door.

The team executed a forced entry, tossing a flashbang device into the apartment to disorient the subject. Members swiftly moved inside and took the barricaded individual into custody without incident. Officers emerged seconds later with the handcuffed suspect, who appeared unharmed. The successful resolution of the standoff demonstrated the team's capability to handle resistant subjects while maintaining safety protocols.

Impact of Local Cooperation Policies

Bret Bradford emphasized that this arrest highlights significant friction between federal enforcement goals and local Houston policies. Houston Mayor Lina Hidalgo signed an executive order on November 6, three days after the general election, aimed at reducing community fear and anxiety. The order directs the Houston Police Department (HPD) to cease cooperation with ICE unless an individual is arrested for a jailable offense.

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Under the new policy, HPD officers are prohibited from contacting ICE regarding individuals stopped for traffic offenses that do not carry jailable sentences. Furthermore, officers are directed to ignore ICE administrative warrants that appear during NCIC background checks. Bradford noted that despite the arrested subject having a DWI conviction and a previous deportation making his re-entry a felony, an HPD officer encountering him would be required to release him if no other jailable offense existed.

Federal Enforcement Challenges in Houston

The arrested individual serves as a prime example of the difficulties ICE faces under the current administrative framework. Bradford cited another case involving MS-13 member Grande-Caminos, who was arrested in a separate pre-dawn operation on the same Friday. Grande-Caminos had been deported twice and convicted of felony illegal re-entry, yet his status as a violent criminal alien remains a concern for federal authorities.

Bradford argued that the new HPD cooperation policy effectively forces the release of dangerous individuals back onto Houston streets. He stated that the policy directly contradicts the public safety interests of the community. The Texas Field Office continues to monitor the situation and adjust tactical approaches to ensure the apprehension of criminal aliens despite local restrictions.