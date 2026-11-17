U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested at least a dozen individuals across Alameda and Santa Clara counties over the weekend, sparking legal concerns and local political responses in Fremont and Newark.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out a series of high-profile arrests in the Tri-Cities region of California during the weekend leading up to Monday, August 22, 2026. According to data released by the Alameda County Immigration Legal Education Partnership, agents detained at least twelve individuals across Alameda and Santa Clara counties. The operations specifically targeted residents in Fremont, Newark, and Union City, marking what legal advocates are calling a significant escalation in federal enforcement activity within the region.

Details of Federal Detentions and Locations

Jessica Flores, a spokesperson for ACILEP, confirmed the arrests took place over the weekend, with seven of the twelve individuals reportedly residing in Fremont. The organization operates a rapid response network designed to track federal immigration activity in real-time. Flores stated that these weekend operations raise serious concerns regarding timely access to counsel and due process for those detained. She explained that arrests occurring on weekends make it significantly more difficult for families and attorneys to locate individuals, communicate with them, and connect them with necessary legal support.

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The specific locations of these detentions have been documented by both ACILEP and local witnesses. On Saturday morning, agents reportedly arrested one individual at approximately 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Cushing Parkway and Bunche Drive. A second arrest occurred later that morning around 11:20 a.m. near Bidwell Drive and Plumas Way. On Sunday, enforcement continued with two early morning arrests near I-880 and Davis Street, followed by a detention around 10:45 a.m. in front of James Logan High School. Later that afternoon, at approximately 2 p.m., agents arrested two more people in Newark at a Shell gas station located at 6005 Jarvis Avenue.

Federal Secrecy and Municipal Conflicts

The Department of Homeland Security declined to provide details on the scope of the operation, citing operational security and officer safety. A DHS spokesperson stated that ICE will not disclose or discuss law enforcement operations. When pressed for information, the department provided a list of five individuals arrested throughout the state, only two of whom were reportedly from the Bay Area. None of those listed by the federal government appear to match the individuals arrested in the weekend's Tri-Cities enforcement actions.

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Local government officials expressed frustration over the lack of communication from federal agents. Geneva Bosques, a spokesperson for the City of Fremont, stated that neither ICE nor the Department of Homeland Security notified the city of incoming agents or planned enforcement. Bosques emphasized that the city had no information regarding the reported arrests through the weekend. She also addressed rumors that ICE used municipal property as a staging area, noting that the city has no information establishing that city-owned or city-controlled property was used for federal civil immigration enforcement on Saturday.

Legal Challenges and Community Rights

Fremont recently passed an ICE prohibition resolution that requires city employees to report any attempted or actual use of public property for federal civil immigration enforcement to their supervisors. This local ordinance aligns with broader trends in the region. Earlier this year, the cities of San Jose and Berkeley passed similar policies prohibiting ICE from accessing public property for enforcement actions. Dublin also recently demanded the agency stop the unauthorized use of county property following increases in arrests at the Santa Rita Jail and East County Hall of Justice.

Union City took a different approach earlier this year by rejecting an ordinance that would have banned ICE on city property. Instead, the city updated its status as a compassionate city, a designation that falls short of barring federal agents from public land. Mayor Gary Singh of Union City reminded residents of their constitutional rights following the weekend's arrests. He stated that individuals have the right to remain silent and the right to ask for an attorney. Singh clarified that residents generally do not have to open their doors to immigration officers unless they present a valid judicial warrant signed by a judge.

The tension between federal enforcement and local sanctuary policies continues to evolve. While local officials cannot impede federal actions, they are increasingly asserting their authority to protect municipal resources from unauthorized federal use. The current lack of notification from ICE agents highlights the ongoing friction between local governments seeking to protect their residents and federal agencies conducting broad immigration sweeps. Legal advocates are currently working to connect the arrested individuals with legal services, though they cannot provide further details about each case at this moment.