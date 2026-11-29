Freezing rain and strong winds knocked out power and downed tree branches in Wethersfield, New York, as residents assessed storm damage and thanked utility crews for overnight restoration work.

Wethersfield, N.Y. — Downed tree branches and patches of ice lined roads in Wyoming County after a powerful weather system brought freezing rain and strong wind gusts to the area, leaving some residents dealing with dangerous conditions and power outage s.

Wyoming County residents Shanna and Micah Hansen said the storm hit as they were finishing their Thanksgiving festivities, knocking out power at their home. Shanna Hansen said the conditions outside quickly became alarming. Hansen captured video showing a pinecone in her yard frozen in the elements. She said she and her sons went outside and saw damage from the storm.

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“So my sons and I just, well I went out and then they followed me and we saw big branches on the on the ground,” she said. Hansen said she tried to get a better idea of what was happening outside, but realized it was unsafe.