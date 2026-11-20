Ice Spice visited Madame Tussauds New York to see her new wax figure, sparking discussions on her cultural impact and future display in Times Square through 2027.

Rising Bronx rapper Ice Spice experienced a surreal moment this week as she stood face-to-face with her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on Thursday, November 19. The visit marked a significant milestone for the artist, who admitted she was initially stunned by the lifelike quality of the display. Seeing her double in wax left her briefly speechless, with the rapper describing the experience as slightly spooky due to how precisely the sculptors captured her likeness.

Wax Figure Details and Signature Style

The wax sculpture is designed to reflect Ice Spice during her peak ascent in the rap industry throughout 2022 and 2023. The figure features her signature copper curls and is dressed in a distinctive red tiger catsuit. This outfit was selected from the rapper's actual wardrobe, ensuring authentic representation of her public image. The ensemble is completed with Black Air Jordan 4 sneakers, mirroring her frequent street-style choices.

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Accessories on the figure also hold specific cultural significance. The wax likeness sports a replica of a diamond-encrusted bracelet, an item originally gifted to Ice Spice by fellow artist Doja Cat. Additionally, the figure wears her famous Icy Princess pendant chain, further cementing the accuracy of the tribute. These details serve to highlight not just her appearance, but the specific fashion elements that have become synonymous with her brand.

Ice Spice Reacts to Sculptural Accuracy

Upon viewing the display, Ice Spice expressed genuine admiration for the craftsmanship. She noted that she has a very unique facial structure, which often makes capturing her likeness a challenge for artists. However, she stated that the Madame Tussauds team successfully managed to replicate her features with high precision. Her positive reaction underscores the technical skill involved in creating modern pop culture icons in wax.

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The rapper also shared her amusement at the level of detail, joking that the sculptors even captured her self-described big forehead. This comment highlights a lighthearted interaction with her public persona, as she embraced the imperfections that make her recognizable. Her social media activity on Friday, November 20, further amplified the event, with posts showing her posing next to her wax twin.

Cultural Impact and Times Square Display

Ice Spice's induction into the hall of fame at Madame Tussauds New York is set to last well into 2027. The figure will be on permanent display at the establishment's location in Times Square, one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world. This extended duration signals a long-term commitment to showcasing her influence on the city's cultural landscape.

Tiago Mogadouro, the general manager for Madame Tussauds New York, emphasized the strategic importance of adding Ice Spice to the collection. He described her as a defining element of New York's contemporary music and culture scene. According to Mogadouro, her presence represents a new generation of artists who are actively shaping the city's identity in real time.

The decision to feature Ice Spice in Times Square offers fans a tangible way to celebrate her contributions to urban music. The location provides high visibility, ensuring that her artistic achievements are recognized by both local residents and international visitors. This placement aligns with the venue's goal of honoring figures who have a lasting impact on global popular culture.