Video shows federal immigration agents shattering a car window while trying to detain a man outside the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Video shows federal immigration agents shattering a car window while trying to detain a man outside the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station. A confrontation involving federal immigration agents was captured on video Friday morning outside the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, where agents broke a vehicle window while attempting to detain a man.

Video recorded by Ashley Calkins of the Vote Up Advocacy Coalition shows federal immigration agents shattering a car window to reach a man sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the sheriff's station parking lot.

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"Smashed it open, opened the door and brutally dragged out the person they were looking to detain," Calkins told Eyewitness News. Calkins said a couple had been attempting to give the man a ride from the sheriff's station when masked ICE agents in unmarked vehicles blocked the car. Video from the scene shows agents patting down the detainee.

During the encounter, the driver of the white vehicle attempted to reach his wife on the other side of the car and was pepper-sprayed.

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"It was a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear, but more than that, just this push and this drive to try to protect this man, who was being completely thrown around," Calkins said. "They didn't have the legal right to search the vehicle. They didn't have the legal right to detain him. They didn't have the legal right to assault us," Calkins said.

Calkins said she was also pepper-sprayed, along with several observers affiliated with Valley Defensa. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station told Eyewitness News it was not involved in the incident and that deputies do not assist ICE. Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California When asked if ICE is allowed to stage on sheriff's station property, the station responded that "it's a public parking lot.

" "But they enforce publicly everywhere else, so whether or not a public parking lot or not, it's still in their domain," Calkins said. "We need to be out there, whether or not our lives are at risk. I think when it comes down to it, they are at far more risk than I am," she said. Report a correction or typoMagnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Commerce area, awakens residents across Southern California