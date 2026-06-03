ICE says Chambersburg man from Haiti overstayed his visa as family remain skeptical

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now released a statement about a Chambersburg Haitian who has been detained for several months.According to a spokesper

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now released a statement about a Chambersburg Haitian who has been detained for several months. According to a spokesperson with ICE, Yvel Jean was taken into custody on Jan. 29 at the Franklin County Jail for charges including a "pending strangulation charge.

""The victim was having a mental break and psychosis verified by her physician and did not want any charges brought as Yvel did nothing wrong," Jamie Smith said, who has been speaking on behalf of Jean's family. "He makes children light up. He’s great with them whether they are friends kids or they’re children in the neighborhood, or in passing by they light up when they see him and he lights up to them. ," Smith told CBS 21.

ICE's statement also mentioned that Jean was previously arrested for DUI in 2022—a charge Smith said has since been expunged through Pennsylvania's ARD program.

"Jean entered the U.S. on a nonimmigrant visa on Feb. 26, 2021, with authorization to remain until May 26, 2021. He overstayed this visa," the ICE spokesperson also told CBS 21. But Smith refuted this and reiterated that Jean came on a K1 visa and married within the 90 day time frame allowed.

ICE said Jean is currently being held at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center under the Laken Riley Act, and is pending an appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals. Police have cleared out what was the biggest homeless encampment in York's history without having to make any arrests, according Commissioner Michael Muldrow. A barn in Perry County suffered significant damage after a fire late Tuesday night.

A member of the community has started a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Keisha Gonzalez and her two children. A Lancaster County man allegedly caused someone to drift in and out of consciousness during an assault last weekend, according to police. A stretch of road in Lower Allen Township is closed Wednesday after a sewage pipe burst. Cedar Cliff Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and West Shore Drive,





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