ICE Raids Terrorize Denver Immigrant Community

A Denver pastor recounts his experience witnessing the terror inflicted on immigrant families during a recent ICE raid. The operation, carried out at multiple apartment complexes, caused widespread fear and disruption within the community.

At 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, my wife called me. She works at a Denver public school and had just read a breaking news alert: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was conducting raids at multiple apartment buildings across the metro area. For the past two years, our church has welcomed and supported newcomers to our city. We’ve helped over 100 families transition from city-run shelters into permanent housing and provided legal aid to more than 6,000 immigrants seeking work permits.

Many of these families live near Oneida Street. They are our neighbors, our friends. I knew I had to go. The sprawling apartment complex, home to dozens of immigrant families from Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti, and Central America, was on lockdown. Officers with ICE and the FBI stood guard, heavily armed. Some wore face masks. Dozens of trucks — including armored vehicles resembling tanks — blocked the area, making it look more like a war zone than a Denver neighborhood.One family from our church said ICE pounded on their door so hard they thought it would break down. Ten people lived in that small unit, including several children. They asked to see a warrant. The officers ignored them and continued yelling in English, refusing to answer. Another congregant, Rosana, shared how the raid impacted her own family, but asked that her last name not be used out of fear of immigration officials: “I couldn’t send my daughter to school. We couldn’t go to work. Now we feel we are trapped in our home. We have our documents, thank God, and thanks to the church that has helped us. But even with papers, we are afraid to step outside.” For four hours, families huddled in fear as ICE swept through their homes and neighborhood. I only saw them physically arrest one person — a young man who looked like a teenager. But on the ICE bus parked nearby, I could see at least three or four other detainees inside. This was not a response to an active shooter. There was no dangerous fugitive. Law enforcement wasn’t chasing criminals or protecting the public. Instead, they carried out a military-style operation against families– — wasting taxpayer resources that should be focused on real threats. The FBI, tasked with investigating violent crime, human trafficking, and national security risks, was instead deployed for this show of force.





