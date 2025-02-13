ICE Raids Spark Fear and Uncertainty in Puerto Rican Dominican Community

ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants in Barrio Obrero, San Juan, have created a climate of fear and uncertainty within the Dominican community. School psychologist José Payano observes a significant impact on student attendance and morale, while activists demand concrete actions from local authorities to protect the migrant population.

Orlando Ramos, a Dominican immigrant residing in Barrio Obrero, San Juan, recounted the recent ICE raids that swept through his neighborhood in search of undocumented immigrants.

He highlighted the significance of this award, marking the first time in its 125-year history that it has been bestowed upon a Black woman publisher. Ramos emphasized the Amsterdam News' commitment to providing no paywall journalism for the Black community, the largest Black and Brown community in the country. Separately, José Payano, a school psychologist at Albert Einstein Middle School in Barrio Obrero, observed a profound shift in the school environment following the ICE raids. He noticed an unsettling silence in the hallways and a concerning absenteeism among students. Payano attributed these changes to the heightened fear gripping the community, particularly among families of undocumented immigrants.Payano expressed his deep worry about the long-term impact these raids could have on the student body. He feared that students might constantly feel marginalized due to their physical appearance or Dominican heritage. While Governor Jenniffer González Colón of Puerto Rico had initially assured Dominicans that they could remain calm as the immigration measures would not affect them, Payano stressed the reality that Puerto Rico, being a U.S. territory, is directly impacted by presidential executive orders. He urged parents to seek accurate information about their rights and recognized the prevalence of misinformation spreading within the community. Payano believed that understanding their legal standing could provide much-needed reassurance to residents of Barrio Obrero.The community of Barrio Obrero banded together to demand concrete actions from local authorities and their representatives on the island in support of the migrant community. José Rodríguez, an activist with the Dominican Human Rights Committee, explained their demands: an end to the persecution, the raids, and the criminalization of undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, Governor González Colón publicly stated that although the raids were federal initiatives, she had engaged with the federal security component to advocate for fair treatment of immigrants, the establishment of protocols in sensitive areas, and minimal disruption to lawful procedures for obtaining American citizenship. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), 100 individuals had been arrested between January 22 and February 4 for immigration law violations on the island. A study conducted by the Dominican Studies Center at the City University of New York (CUNY) revealed that over 50,000 Dominicans reside in Puerto Rico





