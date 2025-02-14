ICE Raids in Puerto Rico: Fear and Uncertainty Grip Dominican Community

Immigration raids conducted by ICE in Barrio Obrero, San Juan, have instilled fear and uncertainty among the Dominican community. School psychologists and activists report increased absenteeism and anxiety among students, calling for government intervention and protection of migrant rights.

Orlando Ramos, a Dominican immigrant residing in Barrio Obrero , San Juan, shared his experience following recent ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants in the neighborhood. The raids have instilled fear among residents, with many choosing to remain indoors. José Payano, a school psychologist at Albert Einstein Middle School in Barrio Obrero , observed a significant increase in student absenteeism and a sense of unease in the school community.

Payano expressed concern that these raids could have long-term negative impacts on students, potentially leading to feelings of marginalization and insecurity. Governor Jenniffer González Colón initially reassured Dominican residents that the immigration measures wouldn't affect them. However, as Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, the president's executive orders have direct consequences for the island's migrant population. Payano emphasizes the importance of accurate information and encourages parents to educate themselves about their rights as migrants. He believes that understanding these rights can alleviate anxieties and foster a sense of peace within the community.The Barrio Obrero community has organized to demand concrete actions from local authorities and representatives regarding the treatment of the migrant population. Activist José Rodríguez of the Dominican Human Rights Committee stated that their demands include ending persecution, raids, and criminalization based on irregular immigration status. Meanwhile, Governor González Colón maintains that while the raids are federal initiatives, she has advocated for fair treatment of immigrants, protocols in sensitive areas, and minimal disruption to lawful citizenship procedures. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), over 100 individuals were arrested in Puerto Rico between January 22 and February 4 for immigration law violations. The Dominican Studies Center at the City University of New York (CUNY) estimates that over 50,000 Dominicans live in Puerto Rico





