U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two people at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who were boarding a flight for Los Angeles.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two people Saturday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport who were boarding a flight for Los Angeles. Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national, was arrested for overstaying his visa, ICE officials wrote in a statement posted on X. As he was being detained, a woman allegedly threw hot coffee on the officers, the statement said.

The woman, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, was found to have also overstayed her visa and arrested as well, ICE officials said. Video published by Seattle’s KING 5 television station showed masked agents dragging a screaming woman and man off a crowded jet bridge. An agent appeared to shove to the ground a bystander who tried to intervene.

Also read Port of Seattle, Alaska Airlines review ICE incident during boarding of Seattle-LA flight

“ICE is completely and totally out of control,” Gov. Bob Ferguson wrote on X. “Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight. ” Airport officials condemned the arrests, which they said were made without their “participation or knowledge. ”ICE officials said Hernandez Mejia would be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

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