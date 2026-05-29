ICE officer wanted for shooting a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in Texas

A federal immigration agent wanted for shooting a Venezuelan man during the Trump administration’s Minnesota crackdown has been arrested in Texas.

FILE - Federal immigration officers at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. FILE - Tear gas surrounds federal law enforcement officers as they leave a scene after a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.

FILE - Law enforcement officers at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. FILE - Protesters confront law enforcement at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. FILE - Federal immigration officers at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis.

– A federal immigration officer wanted for shooting a Venezuelan man during the Trump administration’s Minnesota crackdown was arrested Friday in Texas, authorities said. Hennepin County, Minnesota prosecutors said the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located Castro, 52, in Texas and worked with agents from the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General's Office and the Texas Rangers to arrest him.

“Today’s arrest is a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr. Castro,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. Online court records do not list an attorney for Castro and it wasn't immediately clear if he has one. Messages seeking comment were left with ICE, the Homeland Security Inspector General’s Office and the Texas Rangers. Castro is the second federal agent to be charged over their conduct during the Minnesota crackdown, which was known as Operation Metro Surge.

He is one of two agents that ICE Director Todd Lyons said lied about the circumstances of the incident. According to prosecutors, Castro fired through a home’s front door and shot Sosa-Celis in the thigh after Castro and another officer chased a different man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, to the Minneapolis apartment duplex where he and Sosa-Celis lived. Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were legally in the U.S., Moriarty said.

Sosa-Celis and Aljorna of beating an officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel. A federal judge later dismissed the charges, and ICE and the Justice DepartmentIn a statement after the charges were announced, ICE said the U.S. attorney’s office was investigating statements made by officers, who could face disciplinary action including being fired and prosecuted. ICE called the Hennepin County attorney’s action “unlawful and nothing more than a political stunt.

” DHS's Inspector General's Office, which Moriarty credited with assisting in the arrest, is separate from ICE and is meant to serve as a watchdog for DHS agencies, including ICE. The video appears to show a person standing with a snow shovel outside the house, near the street, then retreating toward the house and tossing the shovel into the yard.

This happens as a person being chased by another person runs up from the street, falls on the sidewalk, gets up, and keeps heading toward the house. The three appear to scuffle near the front steps for about 10 seconds. The exact moment when Sosa-Celis is shot isn’t clear. A car with flashing lights pulls up, and another person walks up.

The Trump administration sent thousands of officers to the Minneapolis and St. Paul area as part of President Donald Trump’s national deportation campaign and considered Operation Metro Surge a success. Minnesota leaders and the Trump administration have clashed over who has the authority to investigate and prosecute federal officers for on-duty conduct.with assault for allegedly pointing his gun at people in a car on a highway. He turned himself in last week and his lawyer disputes the charges.

The county is also investigating Good’s and Pretti’s killings and sued the Trump administration in March to gain access to evidence in those cases and the Sosa-Celis shooting. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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U.S. News Mary Moriarty Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis Renee Good Ethnicity Christian Castro Donald Trump Alex Pretti Race

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