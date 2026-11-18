The ICE officer accused of running over a man in a Houston parking lot was disciplined twice at his former job as a Texas correctional officer, according to personnel records obtained by ABC13.

The ICE officer accused of running over a man in a Houston parking lot was disciplined twice at his former job as a Texas correctional officer, according to personnel records obtained by ABC13.

The 45-page file shows prison officials put Mario Alberto Morales on disciplinary probation for failing to report a use of force and later imposed a second probation term for falsifying records. Morales worked at the McConnell Unit near Beeville, where records show he and another officer took a prisoner to the floor while escorting him in December 2017. A supervisor concluded the force was necessary to control the man and prevent injuries.

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Morales failed to report it, and the warden put him on disciplinary probation for three months. During that investigation, prison officials found Morales had repeatedly logged security checks that, according to their review of surveillance footage, had never been performed. The warden found Morales had falsified records and imposed another 10 months of disciplinary probation. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told ABC13 that Morales resigned.

His employment ended April 2, 2018, 10 days before the second probation term was scheduled to begin. Morales now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an attempted stop on October 10 near Clay Road and Highway 6.

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'Miracle': All rescued from capsized New Orleans riverboat in tanker collisionSurveillance video shows two men get out of a white pickup and run in different directions. One of them, Miguel Parra Hernandez, 48, runs through a shopping center parking lot. An unmarked SUV, driven by Morales, crosses a median and strikes him, breaking his leg. Harris County prosecutors allege Morales recklessly struck Parra Hernandez.

District Attorney Sean Teare has said he believes Morales hit him intentionally. Morales has pleaded not guilty and is free on a $30,000 bond. His lawyers say the collision was an accident and have accused prosecutors of pursuing the case for political reasons, an accusation Teare disputes.

"We'll press this case and litigate it the way the framers designed it, and that is in a federal forum," defense attorney Michael Wynne previously told ABC13. Parra Hernandez remains in federal immigration custody. His attorney has asked a federal judge to order his release, arguing that his detention makes it harder for him to meet with prosecutors, attend hearings, and testify in the case against Morales.

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