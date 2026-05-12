ICE Implements New Restrictions on Congressional Oversight of Detention Facilities

A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy requires members of Congress to seek advance approval and signed consent to speak with detainees, sparking claims of an attempt to block transparency.

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has introduced a controversial new policy that fundamentally alters how members of Congress conduct oversight inspections at detention facilities.

Under this new directive, lawmakers are now required to obtain advanced approval before they can engage in conversations with detainees. This development represents the latest in a series of efforts by the agency to limit the scope and frequency of visits by elected officials, which have seen a dramatic increase in response to the current administration's mass deportation initiatives.

The impact of this policy became immediately apparent when California Representatives Mike Levin and Sara Jacobs conducted a surprise inspection at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. While they were permitted entry into the building, they were quickly informed that their ability to communicate with the individuals held there was now subject to strict new rules.

Local personnel provided them with a memo signed by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, which was dated the very same day as their visit. In the official memo, Director Lyons argued that these congressional visits have become overly disruptive and place an unsustainable burden on agency resources. He claimed that the process of facilitating these meetings pulls essential staff away from their primary law enforcement duties.

Specifically, Lyons noted that requests to speak with particular demographics of detainees, such as those who have been held for more than ninety days, require an excessive amount of administrative time. To address this, the new policy mandates that members of Congress must identify the specific detainees they wish to interview by name at least two business days before their arrival.

Furthermore, the agency now requires a signed consent form from each individual detainee before any interaction can take place. Representative Levin has criticized this move, asserting that it effectively nullifies the purpose of unannounced oversight. He believes this is a calculated attempt to ensure that the voices of those in ICE custody remain unheard and that the agency can avoid accountability for the conditions within its facilities.

The struggle over access to these facilities has already led to significant legal conflict. Democratic members of the House of Representatives filed a lawsuit last July after facing repeated denials of access to centers across the country, including several in California. The legal argument centers on federal law, which stipulates that funds appropriated by Congress cannot be used to prevent a member of Congress from entering or inspecting a detention facility operated by the Department of Homeland Security.

This specific visit by Representative Levin was his first to Otay Mesa since a federal judge blocked a previous administration policy that required a seven-day notice for visits. Although an appellate court recently denied the government's request to reinstate that seven-day rule, noting a lack of evidence that such visits are harmful, the court also suggested that the lawmakers might lack the standing to maintain the lawsuit in the long run.

This creates a precarious legal situation where the government may eventually succeed in its efforts to restrict access through the courts. Representative Levin points out a striking irony in the agency's complaints about the volume of visits. According to the memo, ICE facilitated roughly forty-five visits per year in the decade preceding 2025, but that number surged to over one hundred and fifty in fiscal year 2025, reaching about two hundred visits by May.

Levin argues that this increase is a direct result of the administration's decision to gut internal oversight mechanisms. By slashing staff at the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Office of the Immigrant Detention Ombudsman, the agency has removed the internal checks and balances that once functioned. In Levin's view, the agency has dismantled internal transparency and is now attempting to stifle external oversight.

During his time at the Otay Mesa facility, which housed over one thousand detainees including a large number of individuals from Mexico, Guatemala, and China, Levin was limited to observing physical conditions. He tasted the food and water and observed detainees using tablets, but he was repeatedly reminded by staff that he could not speak to the residents without prior approval.

He maintains that true oversight is impossible without the ability to have unplanned, organic conversations with those being detained, as observation alone cannot reveal the full reality of the detention experience





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