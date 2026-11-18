The IIHF website was offline after what it called a cyber attack amid disputes over its decision to remove Russia from the world junior championship.

ZURICH — The website of the International Ice Hockey Federation was offline Tuesday after what it called a cyber attack amid disputes over the IIHF’s decision to An image of Russia n players briefly appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents couldn’t beat, the Canadian Press reported.

Later Tuesday, the website only displayed a message stating it was “temporarily unavailable” during maintenance. IIHF President Franz Reindl attends a press conference at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship on Nov. 16, 2026, in Herning, Denmark.

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“The International Ice Hockey Federation has been the target of a cyber attack,” the IIHF said in a statement on X. “We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure. The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organization and safeguarding our sport.

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” The Russian Ice Hockey Federation condemned the hacker attack and said Russia’s case for competing should only be made using lawful means.

“The RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of abusive methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable,” the Russian hockey federation added. “Furthermore, the RIHF does not condone interference with information resources or any actions that fall outside the legal framework. ”