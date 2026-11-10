ICE Hiring Scandal: Misconduct History of Trump's Immigration Agents

Leaked DHS data reveals thousands of new immigration officers with prior misconduct were hired under Trump. Investigation details vetting failures and hiring accelerations.

Leaked federal personnel records and a subsequent investigation by The Washington Post have exposed a significant flaw in the recruitment strategy of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency under the administration of President Donald Trump. The review identified at least nineteen new officers who had documented histories of prior misconduct, criminal charges, or serious employment red flags before being onboarded to carry out mass deportation operations.

Vetting Failures in Mass Recruitment

The Trump administration initiated an accelerated recruitment campaign to rapidly expand the federal immigration workforce, explicitly bypassing traditional background checks in favor of swift deployment to the streets. This strategy was designed to quickly place personnel in positions to arrest undocumented immigrants, offering signing bonuses of up to 50,000 dollars to attract top recruits while urging citizens to apply to defend the homeland.

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The Washington Post performed background checks on approximately three hundred of the new hires using standard public record searches to uncover their past records. While the agency selected many officers at random, some were chosen for review specifically after being flagged by artificial intelligence systems. The Post verified the authenticity of the leaked database with current and former officials at the Department of Homeland Security.

Details of Prior Criminal and Civil Records

The investigation revealed that at least five of the newly hired officers were involved in past use-of-force incidents, while five others were named in civil lawsuits that resulted in monetary settlements. Specific cases included a Detroit officer who fired multiple shots at a fleeing teenage suspect, fatally striking him in the back, which led to a 2.5 million dollar settlement with the victim's family. Another case involved an Arkansas officer who was fired after his supervisor cited unreasonable anger and expressed concern about his potential reaction when facing civilians.

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Additional misconduct examples included a New York City detective who stole nearly 3,000 dollars worth of high-end champagne at a music festival, and a Mississippi officer who testified under oath that he could not recall core rights granted by the U.S. Constitution. At least six officers in the reviewed group had been fired, decertified, or resigned under the threat of dismissal due to these issues before joining federal service.

Expert Criticism and Agency Response

John Roth, the former inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security, reviewed anonymized summaries of these cases alongside two other independent law enforcement experts. Roth stated that the list of conduct was poor and argued that, absent exculpatory facts, these individuals had no business holding a gun and badge in the federal workforce. He concluded that the agency failed to vet candidates properly or had loosened its hiring standards unnecessarily.

The Department of Homeland Security declined to confirm the identities of the officers named in the hack or comment on the specific allegations of misconduct. The agency also refused to verify how many of these individuals remain currently employed by ICE, citing privacy policies intended to protect workers from harassment. However, two of the nineteen officers involved confirmed to the newspaper that they no longer work for the agency.

Whistleblower Warnings and Database Leak

Earlier last year, an ICE whistleblower urged officials to halt the massive expansion after discovering that the overwhelmed agency had hired officers without checking their fingerprints or verifying their identities. This warning was submitted in a memo to the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General in August 2025, highlighting the systemic risks of the rushed hiring process.

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The scope of the hiring initiative became public in late October when activists hacked a DHS employee database and released information about approximately one thousand five hundred immigration officers and agents hired since Donald Trump took office in 2025. The leaked data represents a small fraction of the twelve thousand officers the department claimed to have hired as of January, providing the most comprehensive look yet at the background of personnel scouring residential streets and courthouses.