ICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsos

Una investigación de dos años sobre inmigrantes con documentos de identidad falsos condujo a las autoridades federales a la detención de 48 trabajadores en una empresa de fundición de metales de Carolina del Sur.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonProsecutors lose appeal in Arizona's fake elector case and vow to present it again to a grand juryEx-national security adviser John Bolton will plead guilty in classified information case: AP sourceFIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsApple TV's retelling of 'Cape Fear' brings a psycho killer into our homes in 'a nightmare for today'American Airlines temporarily suspends some of its summer routes due to steep jet fuel costsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán

Here's how to do itOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphoneFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPhotos of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia as Gaudí basilica rises before Pope Leo XIV’s visitAliados y críticos temen que Trump quede acorralado ante la falta de resolución de guerra en Irán





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ICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsosUna investigación de dos años sobre inmigrantes con documentos de identidad falsos condujo a las autoridades federales a la detención de 48 trabajadores en una empresa de fundición de metales de Carolina del Sur.

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