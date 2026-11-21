A Princeton University Ph.D. student was taken into ICE custody after returning from a conference in Washington, D.C., according to her attorney and colleagues. Eva Yi Xie, 24, is being held at a Virginia detention center as lawyers work to secure her release.

A Princeton University doctoral student was detained by federal immigration authorities while returning from a neuroscience conference in Washington, D.C. , according to the university and members of her research lab.

Eva Yi Xie, a neuroscience Ph. D. student at Princeton University, was detained Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after attending the annual Society for Neuroscience conference, where she presented her research. Members of the Brody Lab said Xie sent a message seeking help on Nov. 19 before communication with her stopped.

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"On Nov 19, Eva sent a call for help to her lab mates on Slack, then we lost contact," the lab wrote in a social media post. "Her lawyers are working on her release. She's a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor, and friend. She went to a conference to present her work, and now she's in a detention center.

She should be home.

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" She is being held at the Caroline Detention Center in Virginia. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Xie was admitted to the United States on a temporary basis in 2016 but later overstayed her visa.

"Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States," the spokesperson said. "To be clear, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States. " On Friday, a federal judge in Virginia blocked the government from removing Xie from the state and ordered the parties to submit filings by Nov. 25.

In a statement, Rodney D. Priestley, dean of the Graduate School at Princeton University, said the university has arranged legal representation and is supporting Xie, her family and colleagues.

"News of Eva's detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community," Priestley said. "The University has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton.

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