ICE agents detained a father and daughter at Seattle-Tacoma Airport during boarding. The family claims they were attending a baptism while living legally in the US. This incident sparked outrage and political debate over enforcement tactics.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained a father and daughter on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, drawing sharp criticism from family attorneys and state officials. Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an immigrant from Mexico, was taken into custody by masked officers while boarding an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles. The incident, captured on video by fellow passengers, has ignited a broader debate regarding federal immigration enforcement tactics and the treatment of individuals seeking asylum or legal status.

Details of the Airport Arrest and Detention

According to legal representatives, the family was traveling to California specifically to attend a baptism ceremony. Olia Catala, the attorney representing the family, stated that Mendoza and his daughter had resided in the United States since 2015 and possessed no criminal history. Catala emphasized that both individuals were educated and had worked for non-profit organizations, describing their sudden detention as heartbreaking given their long-term compliance with U.S. laws. ICE officials maintained that the operation was targeted and executed because Mendoza had overstayed his visa, a violation of federal immigration statutes.

Also read Lawyer: Father and daughter detained by ICE at Seattle airport were traveling to family baptism

Witness Accounts and Chaos on the Jet Bridge

The arrest unfolded with significant commotion, prompting distressed reactions from passengers waiting to board. John Gaedeke, a passenger in line behind the family, filmed parts of the confrontation and described the scene as emotional and chaotic. He noted that the agents, dressed in unmarked khaki pants and jackets, lunged at the family from behind without immediately identifying themselves. Fellow passengers were heard screaming and crying as officers pushed a woman who attempted to intervene, ordering her to get back repeatedly. The violence of the action created an atmosphere of panic among those present, who were unsure of the identities of the masked individuals approaching them.

Passenger Confrontation and Federal Charges

During the intense confrontation, a fellow passenger named Sofia Hernandez Mejia allegedly threw hot coffee on the ICE officers. The Port of Seattle manages the airport facilities, and federal authorities later identified Mejia as another Mexico native living in the U.S. illegally who had also overstayed her visa. ICE stated that Mejia could face charges for assaulting a federal officer, a felony offense. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin reiterated that anyone obstructing law enforcement would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Both Mendoza and Mejia were transported to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma for further processing.

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Federal Response and Airline Statements

Alaska Airlines issued a formal statement expressing concern over the law enforcement action during the boarding of Flight 1306. The carrier noted that ICE provided no advance notice of the enforcement operation and is committed to treating all guests with dignity and respect. The airline stated it is working with the Port of Seattle to determine if established protocols were followed and has raised concerns with relevant authorities. The Port of Seattle confirmed that the arrest was distressing for both the affected family and other passengers, pledging to engage with federal officials to understand the full context of the event.

Political Reaction and Calls for Agency Reform

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, strongly condemned the incident, calling ICE tactics deeply un-American and horrific. He argued that the current system lacks ethical and humane standards and called for the abolition of the agency rather than simple reform. Ferguson held a news conference with labor leaders and local elected officials to highlight the need for effective yet compassionate border security. Meanwhile, Catala revealed that Sofia Hernandez Mejia is married to a U.S. citizen and had filed paperwork for adjustment of status, further complicating the narrative of illegal presence surrounding the detention.