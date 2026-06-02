ICE Deports Over 900,000 Illegal Aliens Including Murderers and Child Sex Offenders Since Inauguration Day

Acting ICE Director David Venturella announced that since January 20, 2025, ICE has removed over 900,000 noncitizens from the U.S., focusing on criminals convicted of violent offenses such as murder, child sexual assault, and gang activity. The agency continues to prioritize public safety by deporting individuals with serious criminal records, including several who entered legally but later committed heinous crimes and sometimes reentered illegally after prior removal.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) continues a large-scale deportation operation, removing over 900,000 individuals from the United States since January 20, 2025, according to Acting ICE Director David Venturella.

The agency is prioritizing the removal of noncitizens with criminal convictions, including those convicted of murder, child sexual abuse, and gang affiliation. Venturella emphasized that ICE is exploring every avenue to increase deportations and will continue executing President Trump's mandate to enhance public safety.

Among those recently deported are Emilio Lopez-Cruz from the Dominican Republic, convicted of murder, attempted murder, weapons violations, and illegal reentry; Winston George Marson from Jamaica, convicted of six counts of child molestation; Rafael Bernardo Alvarez-Badilla from Costa Rica, convicted of lewdness with a child, possession of child sexual abuse material, and using a child for sexual portrayal; Isaac Aquino Zarate from Mexico, convicted of multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child; and German Hernandez-Romero from Mexico, a documented member of the 41st Street Gang, convicted of assault with a firearm and battery.

Many of these individuals had entered the United States legally on visas or as children but later committed serious crimes and, in some cases, reentered illegally after prior deportations





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICE Deportation Illegal Immigration Criminals Murder Child Sexual Abuse Gangs Trump Administration DHS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Texas man accused of altering images of real children to create AI porn, DPS saysA South Texas man was arrested last week after authorities say they uncovered more than 900 images and videos of AI-generated child porn during an FBI raid of his home.

Read more »

Nearly 900 arrested as PSG Champions League celebrations turn violent across FranceClashes, looting and arson marred celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's second straight Champions League triumph, leaving hundreds of officers injured and at least one person dead.

Read more »

How High Can NEAR Price Go in June?NEAR has rebounded from a key historical support zone, reviving a bullish fractal that preceded 2,375% and 900% rallies in previous cycles.

Read more »

The coast is clear-er: NOAA unveils new land cover maps 900 times greater in detailNOAA is releasing new, higher-resolution land cover maps for coastal Alabama, Mississippi, Northeastern Ohio, Rhode Island, and the Puget Sound in Washington.

Read more »