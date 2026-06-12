ICE Deportees Woman Who Attempted to Fraudulently Transfer Newborn Baby to Settle Smuggling Debt

A 28-year-old Mexican national, Maria Lidia Valle-Hernandez, was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after attempting to fraudulently transfer her newborn baby to another individual to settle a debt with smugglers. The scheme was uncovered at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, where Valle-Hernandez registered under a false name. The investigation involved collaboration between local law enforcement, ICE, and the hospital staff, leading to Valle-Hernandez's deportation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) has deported Maria Lidia Valle-Hernandez, a 28-year-old Mexican national, following an investigation into a human trafficking scheme involving her newborn baby .

Valle-Hernandez, an illegal alien, attempted to fraudulently transfer her baby to another individual to settle a debt with smugglers. She is now back in Mexico. The scheme unfolded at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, where Valle-Hernandez registered under a false name. She intended to allow another woman, also an illegal alien, to claim the child as her own.

After being discharged, Valle-Hernandez provided the imposter with her hospital identification wristband. A concerned party alerted Lake Saint Louis Police, who then notified the hospital, Missouri Children's Division, and ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI Special Agents discovered that Valle-Hernandez was the child's birth mother through fingerprint records. Despite multiple opportunities to tell the truth, she persisted in her false claims until confronted with the evidence.

Valle-Hernandez eventually admitted that her actions were motivated by financial hardship and a debt to smugglers, hoping to bring her other child from Mexico to the U.S. Gregory Paris, HSI Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Field Office, commented, 'Human trafficking and smuggling can occur anywhere, even in quiet communities like Lake Saint Louis. This investigation demonstrates HSI's collaboration with local police to disrupt smuggling networks that exploit vulnerable individuals.

' Lake Saint Louis Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi praised the cooperation between his officers, ICE, and the hospital staff, stating, 'We appreciate working with our federal partners to keep our community safe. Educating law enforcement, medical staff, and the public about human trafficking indicators helps protect victims and hold suspects accountable.

' Valle-Hernandez has a history of immigration violations in the U.S. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered her after she illegally entered the country near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, five times in August 2022. She was arrested twice on the same day and returned to Mexico each time. Valle-Hernandez also has a criminal record, including an arrest for fourth-degree domestic assault. She was removed from the U.S. following an immigration court order on May 11





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ICE Deportation Human Trafficking Newborn Baby Fraudulent Transfer Smuggling Debt Lake Saint Louis St. Joseph's Hospital HSI Collaboration Local Law Enforcement

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