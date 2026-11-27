U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement firmly rejects claims by Columbia Law School attorney Elora Mukherjee that migrant children at Dilley were denied holiday food and treats.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a categorical denial of allegations suggesting that migrant children at a Texas detention facility were subjected to psychological distress during holiday celebrations. The federal agency rejected claims that staff members showed Thanksgiving meals to detained children before stating the food was reserved for employees.

Core Allegations and Senate Testimony

Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, presented detailed accounts of the alleged incidents during a Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats spotlight forum. The event took place on March 17, 2026, and was hosted by Senator Dick Durbin. Mukherjee represents multiple families currently detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, officially known as the Dilley Detention Center, located in Dilley, Texas.

Also read Mail delays at ICE detention centers leave immigrants missing appeals, facing deportation

According to Mukherjee, staff at the facility presented children with spreads including turkey, sandwiches, pies, and pastries. She stated that employees then covered each tray and informed the children that the food was exclusively for staff members. Mukherjee reported that the children were left in tears after this interaction. She further alleged that staff confiscated treats previously given to children during Christmas celebrations. A separate sworn declaration from a detained parent allegedly claimed that children were pushed away from a staff member dressed as Santa Claus. Mukherjee argued that these actions demonstrated a pattern of harmful behavior toward vulnerable minors in federal custody.

Agency Response and Policy Clarifications

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responded directly to the allegations on the social media platform X. The agency labeled the claims as absolutely false. ICE stated that detained individuals receive holiday meals in dining halls with menus tailored to the specific occasion. The agency clarified that any staff potlucks occur in areas that are inaccessible to residents.

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ICE emphasized that treats given to children remain their property and are not collected afterward. The agency noted that resident welfare funds cover these items. Regarding the Santa Claus incident, ICE confirmed that Santa visited the center last Christmas and took photos with children. The agency specified that the only restriction was that children could not sit on Santa's lap. ICE added that their standards expressly permit schedule adjustments for religious and civic holidays as long as nutritional requirements are met.

The agency reiterated that facilities are required to facilitate observances, including dietary needs, worship, and work restrictions. ICE stated that these practices are maintained while preserving security and order within the detention centers. The agency also reminded individuals that detention is a choice and encouraged self-deportation through the CBP Home App. ICE noted that individuals utilizing this option would receive $3,000 plus a free flight to return to their home countries. Those who refuse this option face arrest and deportation.

Political and Advocacy Pressure Mounts

Recent publications have renewed scrutiny on the conditions at the Dilley facility. The Bulwark published details of the March forum, cautioning that alarm bells are still ringing for children facing another Thanksgiving with little hope. The Tennessee Holler re-shared Mukherjee's testimony, describing the alleged behavior as sadistic and criticizing for-profit detention centers.

Tennessee Holler quoted Trump supporters as goons taunting imprisoned immigrant kids with feasts they are not allowed to eat. These reports have intensified public debate over the treatment of migrant children in federal custody. Advocacy groups continue to highlight the psychological impact of family separation and detention.

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Activist Intervention and Medical Warnings

Earlier this week, YouTube children's star Rachel Accurso joined Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa at the Dilley detention center. Accurso, also known as Ms. Rachel, participated in a push to end family detention at the location. She cited the position of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has warned about the negative impact detention can have on children.

Accurso described child detention as harmful and praised Hinojosa's efforts to end the practice. She stated that the current system violates the human rights of kids. Accurso emphasized that the public does not want to support people making money off the abuse of children. She asserted that the nation should not be involved in hurting children. Newsweek reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Mukherjee via email for additional comment on the allegations.