Houston ERO Director Brett Bradford details the pre-dawn arrest of Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos, a documented MS-13 terrorist and twice-deported criminal, highlighting the impact of new HPD policies.

Federal immigration enforcement officers executed a targeted pre-dawn arrest in Houston, Texas, removing a twice-deported Salvadoran national linked to the violent street gang MS-13. The operation, led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Delta Team officers, concluded the immediate custody of Samuel Jeremias Grande-Caminos, a 39-year-old individual identified as a terrorist and serial criminal alien. Breitbart Texas witnessed the tactical execution of this high-profile apprehension on Friday morning, observing the precise coordination required to neutralize the threat posed by this fugitive.

Three-Week Surveillance Preceded Pre-Dawn Houston Raid

Investigators dedicated approximately three weeks to surveillance prior to the operation, meticulously mapping the daily routines of the target to ensure a safe and efficient arrest. The Delta Team identified Grande-Caminos's residence, vehicle, and his consistent departure schedule from an apartment complex located on the north side of Houston, near the ERO field office. Senior officials, including Houston ERO Field Office Director Brett Bradford, reviewed detailed plans covering tactical entry protocols, safety measures, and the locations of nearby trauma hospitals to prepare for any emergency scenarios.

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On the morning of the operation, approximately 10 to 15 ICE officers assembled for a comprehensive briefing before dawn to finalize their strategic approach. Surveillance personnel positioned themselves inside a nondescript van, monitoring the apartment complex for the suspect's exit. As Grande-Caminos emerged from his building just after 5:45 a.m., officers in the van confirmed his identity and signaled the arrest units to initiate the takedown. Unmarked vehicles with flashing red-and-blue emergency lights converged from both directions to block potential escape routes.

Delta Team officers exited the surveillance van and moved swiftly to secure the suspect before he could react. The entire arrest process, from the moment Grande-Caminos left his home until he was placed inside a transport vehicle, took less than one minute. An officer involved in the operation noted that the suspect had originally been scheduled to leave at 5:45 a.m. but departed slightly later at 5:48 a.m., a minor deviation that did not impact the successful execution of the plan. The team emphasized that such meticulous planning is essential to protect officers, neighbors, and the suspect during high-risk apprehensions.

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Grande-Caminos Criminal History and MS-13 Ties Confirmed

Upon processing at the ERO office, officers documented physical evidence linking Grande-Caminos to gang leadership and initiation. Officers lifted his shirt to photograph a large "MS" tattoo branded across his chest, a specific insignia reserved for initiated members who have committed violent crimes and endured a 13-second beating from clique leadership. This physical marker serves as a permanent testament to his status within the organization, which the U.S. government designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2025.

Legal records and international cooperation efforts revealed a extensive criminal background for Grande-Caminos. He had previously been deported from the United States and was convicted of felony illegal re-entry after removal in May 2016. Federal authorities removed him a second time, after which he unlawfully entered the United States a third time at an unknown date and location. Additionally, Salvadoran authorities confirmed his documented membership in MS-13 and noted two prior arrests in El Salvador for gang membership and resisting arrest.

Policy Conflicts Shield Violent Criminals from Federal Transfer

Director Bradford highlighted significant challenges posed by recent policy changes announced by Houston Mayor John Whitmire, which restrict cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agents. Under the new Houston Police Department directive, issued following Democratic victories in statewide elections, HPD officers are barred from notifying ICE when they stop a convicted felon and documented MS-13 member for a traffic violation. This directive prevents federal agents from taking the suspect into custody during routine police encounters.

The new policy dictates that unless a suspect has committed a separate jailable offense, HPD officers must release them at the scene, regardless of their criminal record or national security threat level. Bradford explained that an HPD officer stopping someone with a prior homicide conviction and a final order of removal for a traffic infraction is legally required to let them go. Prior to this policy change, HPD officers could notify ICE during such stops and hold the scene for up to 30 minutes to allow federal agents to respond and assume custody of the individual.

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The directive also prohibits HPD officers from sharing identification or documentation obtained during a traffic stop with ICE, further complicating federal enforcement efforts. Bradford warned that these restrictions will effectively shield violent criminal aliens like Grande-Caminos during routine police interactions, despite the existence of active arrest warrants in the NCIC database. The situation underscores the tension between local municipal policies and federal immigration enforcement mandates in high-crime urban environments.