Ice cream recall upgraded to highest risk level over Listeria concerns

Gelato sold in nine states and Washington, DC, has been recalled and upgraded to the highest risk level because of Listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , Listeriosis is an infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall has been upgraded to the highest risk level,"a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

" Federal regulators have upgraded a gelato recall to the highest risk level after routine testing found Listeria in the products. present in a lab sample, the CPSC said. It was upgraded to Class 1 – the highest level of recall from the Food and Drug Administration – on Nov. 3. The pints under the recall have a UPC of 4 0564897 22458, a lot number of 085261 and a "best by" date of March 26, 2028.

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Those codes can be found on the bottom of the container, according to the recall advisory. Lidl US is recalling one lot of Gelatelli Coffee & Vanille Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces after a routine test revealed the presence of Listeria. Those stores are in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Customers who have the recalled product should either discard it immediately or return it to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at 844-747-5435 Monday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of disease-causing bacteria that can be found in many places, including soil, water, sewage, rotting vegetation, and animals.

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It can survive and grow even under refrigeration, the FDA says. It can be serious and sometimes fatal for young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. According to the FDA, a Class 1 recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

"This article includes information from the Food and Drug Administration and previous FOX Local reporting. FOX’s Patrick Phillips and Stephanie Weaver contributed.