Grassroots groups plan December 4 and 5 rallies against businesses that support ICE surveillance, detention, and deportation, including Deloitte and Home Depot.

Grassroots groups across the United States plan to target businesses they say support and profit from the mass surveillance, detention, and deportation operations of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The national action days are scheduled for December 4 and 5, with rallies at corporate offices, ICE detention facilities, airports, and other public spaces. The organizers say hundreds of businesses nationwide are involved in this work, and they describe the events as the first in a series designed to educate citizens about ICE's corporate enablers operating in their own communities.

The campaign's central claim is that these companies are not peripheral to immigration enforcement. According to the source material, the businesses help ICE track people down, run detention camps, fly detainees out of the country, and supply everything from shackles to surveillance software. The organizers argue that tax dollars fund these contracts, yet many of the companies remain largely unknown to the public.

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Which Companies Are Named in the ICE Campaign

The campaign names several well-known brands, including Home Depot, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Deloitte, and LexisNexis. The organizers acknowledge that most of the targeted businesses are less familiar to the public, and they argue that this low profile is deliberate. Private prison operators GEO Group and CoreCivic are also singled out, with the organizers calling for them to be held accountable for medical neglect in their facilities.

The organizers have prepared a list of the targeted companies and the locations where they operate, which they say will be made available alongside information on how participants can join the events. The source material does not provide the full list, so the complete roster of businesses cannot be confirmed from the text alone.

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Participants are expected to focus on both the companies' commercial relationships and their operations on the ground. The organizers say the goal is to connect local residents with the businesses that operate in their own towns and cities, so that opposition to ICE is visible at the level of individual corporate offices and facilities.

Massachusetts Courthouse Law and ICE Arrests

A new Massachusetts state law prohibits civil immigration arrests in courthouses without a judicial warrant or court order. The law took effect on the same day that ICE carried out courthouse arrests in the state, which the organizers describe as a direct challenge to Massachusetts authorities.

The organizers characterize the arrests as a clear 'middle finger' to the state of Massachusetts. Their argument is that federal immigration enforcement continued despite a state rule designed to protect people attending court proceedings. The source material does not include statements from ICE or federal officials responding to this claim, so the federal position is not represented here.

Organizers Criticize Contracts and Call for Congressional Probe

The organizers say that ICE contracts bypass open bidding, waste taxpayer dollars, and reward close relationships with the Trump administration. They argue that these arrangements are the reason many of the companies have been able to profit without public scrutiny.

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As part of the campaign, participants will circulate a petition calling on the new House leadership to investigate companies that the organizers believe are violating laws while performing work for ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. The organizers frame the petition as a way to carry voter concerns from the November 3 election directly to Congress.

The organizers also argue that the campaign will continue beyond December 4 and 5, with further national action days planned to keep pressure on Congress and on each company profiting from ICE operations. They say these efforts are part of a broader push for bolder policy solutions and a working-class movement, a view they present as a critique of both major parties.