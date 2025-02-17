Ice Climbers Rescued After Avalanche in New Hampshire's White Mountains

Two ice climbers were rescued after being caught in an avalanche near Cannon Cliffs in Franconia State Park. Despite suffering injuries, the climbers were able to self-evacuate and were later transported back to safety by a volunteer rescue team.

Two ice climbers were rescued Sunday afternoon after becoming trapped by an avalanche in New Hampshire 's White Mountains . The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call around 12:15 p.m. reporting two climbers in need of assistance near Cannon Cliffs in Franconia State Park. The male and female climbers had planned to ascend the famous Black Dike ice climbing route, beginning their hike from the Lafayette Campground parking lot at 8 a.m.

Sadly, the snow beneath them gave way, triggering an avalanche. The male climber slid approximately 300 feet before coming to a halt, partially buried in the snow. Fortunately, his female companion, who remained uninjured, was able to call 911. While on the phone, she spotted her friend waving from downslope and swiftly hiked down to assist him. Although the male climber sustained injuries, the pair managed to self-evacuate towards the trail.Members of the volunteer Pemi Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the trail via snowmobile, aided by a conservation officer and personnel from the Cannon Mountain Ski Patrol. The rescue team first made contact with the climbers around 1:45 p.m. They were identified as Vincent Lapointe, 31, of Montgomery Center, Vermont, and Zephi Friel, 36, of Concord, New Hampshire. Lapointe and Friel were transported back to the awaiting Littleton Ambulance by snowmobile, arriving at 1:52 p.m. Lapointe, despite suffering an unspecified injury, declined medical assistance on-site and opted to be driven to the hospital by Friel.





Avalanche Ice Climbing Rescue White Mountains New Hampshire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

