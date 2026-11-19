ICE identifies wife of newly elected Minnesota lawmaker Abdi Daisane as an undocumented immigrant, sparking debate over enforcement and political connections.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) announced on Wednesday that the spouse of incoming Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor ( DFL) state lawmaker Abdi Daisane is residing in the United States without legal authorization. The agency identified the individual as Ayan Ahmed Aidid, a 30-year-old national of Somalia, stating that she entered the country improperly and has remained in the nation since her arrival.

Details of Border Crossing and Arrival

According to the federal agency, Aidid crossed the southern United States border on foot on April 2, 2023. Border Patrol agents reportedly apprehended her approximately four miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California shortly after her entry. ICE asserted that the Biden administration released her into the interior of the country without undergoing proper vetting procedures, allowing her to remain in the United States continuously since that date.

Also read Elected Somali daycare owner with fraud ties now revealed to also be married to illegal immigrant

Political Rise and Election Victory

Ayan Ahmed Aidid is married to Abdi Daisane, who secured a historic victory in the election for Minnesota House District 14A on November 3. Daisane defeated St. Cloud City Council President Mike Conway, capturing 51.6 percent of the vote in the open seat that had been held by Republicans for several decades. This win makes Daisane the first Somali-born legislator to represent central Minnesota in the state capital.

Family Background and Legal Status

While his spouse's immigration status is under federal scrutiny, Abdi Daisane himself became a United States citizen in 2014, granting him full legal rights to public service. The Minnesota outlet Alpha News, which first reported on Aidid's immigration history, noted that she writes poetry under the pseudonym Ayaan Kaaba. The outlet also highlighted a 2023 interview with BBC News Somali in which Aidid described her own border crossing experience.

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Daycare Operations and Regulatory Issues

Beyond immigration questions, reports have surfaced regarding the business operations of Daisane's family, specifically a childcare center that has received $7.29 million from Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. Alpha News reported that an October 8 review identified a dozen additional licensing violations at the facility, covering issues such as hazardous objects accessible to children, unsanitary conditions, and poorly maintained fire extinguishers. The review also cited missing immunization records, gaps in staff training, and inadequate supervision protocols.

Stakeholder Responses and Next Steps

Daisane has strongly denied any wrongdoing, describing the headlines linking his business to state fraud scandals as baseless and revealing that he has received threatening messages following his election. The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families declined to answer questions regarding the persistence of violations at the center. Meanwhile, the ICE statement reaffirmed that immigration laws apply uniformly to all individuals, regardless of political influence or power.