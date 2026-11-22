Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a visa overstayer at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after passengers obstructed the arrest, leading to an assault with hot coffee.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested a Mexican citizen at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning after a group of passengers obstructed the detention of another individual and assaulted federal agents. The incident occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. when officers were in the process of arresting a man from Mexico who had overstayed his visa. During this operation, other travelers began to obstruct and assault officers, escalating the situation significantly.

Violent Obstruction of Federal Detention

According to a statement from ICE, the obstruction turned violent when one passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. The agency identified the woman who threw the coffee as a Mexican citizen who had also overstayed her visa. She was immediately arrested and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. ICE emphasized that assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a crime and a felony, noting that Secretary Mullin has been clear that anyone who assaults or obstructs law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Also read Governor 'outraged' after ICE detains 2 inside Seattle airport

Masked Agents Cause Airport Chaos

Video of the incident showed masked immigration officers detaining at least one person on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding. This caused what the airline called a distressing scene for passengers and employees, ultimately delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight. The visual of masked agents dragging people off jetways as they boarded created a chaotic environment that drew immediate attention from witnesses and media alike.

Political Fallout and Congressional Criticism

U.S. Representative Adam Ferguson expressed strong outrage regarding the tactics used by ICE during the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport operation. Ferguson wrote on Friday afternoon that ICE is completely and totally out of control, criticizing masked agents who do not identify themselves. He described the actions at the airport as the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics, stating he would have more to say on the matter later that afternoon. His comments reflect a growing political divide over immigration enforcement strategies.

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Legal Consequences and Agency Stance

The woman arrested at the airport faces specific charges related to the assault on federal officers. ICE stated that anyone who obstructs or assaults federal agents will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The agency maintained that the arrest of the man from Mexico was lawful due to his visa overstay, while the subsequent actions of the passengers, including the coffee assault, constituted additional federal crimes. The incident highlights the tensions between immigration enforcement operations and public reaction at busy transportation hubs.

Impact on Airport Operations and Travelers

The disturbance at the airport resulted in significant delays for passengers attempting to board the flight to Los Angeles. The presence of masked agents and the physical struggle on the jet bridge created a memorable and disturbing experience for those involved. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for conflict during high-profile immigration arrests in public spaces. Travelers are now more aware of the volatile nature of such enforcement actions and the legal risks involved in obstructing federal officers.