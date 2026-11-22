Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, triggering protests and political backlash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on a busy travel day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The incident occurred during the boarding process for Alaska Airlines flight 1306, which was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles at 8:10 am. Passengers witnessed masked officers removing the pair from the jet bridge, leading to a chaotic scene that airline officials described as deeply distressing.

Details of The Targeted Enforcement Action

Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza is an immigrant from Mexico who allegedly overstayed his visa in violation of federal laws, according to a statement from the agency. The operation also targeted Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who was determined to be in the country illegally from Mexico and had also overstayed her visa. The woman was heard screaming that she had a work permit and pleading that her daughter was being taken against her will.

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During the confrontation, authorities reported that Ms. Hernandez Mejia threw hot coffee at the officers. ICE stated that assaulting and obstructing law enforcement is a felony and that they would prosecute her to the fullest extent of the law. The agency highlighted a significant rise in violence against its staff, citing a 1,600 percent increase in assaults, a 3,300 percent increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000 percent increase in death threats since the summer.

Political Reaction and Legal Challenges

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the tactics as deeply un-American and called for the abolition of the federal agency. He described the video footage as horrific and chilling, arguing that the current system is beyond reform and lacks ethical and humane standards. Governor Ferguson indicated he is investigating whether the officers violated a state law signed in March that restricts the use of facial coverings by law enforcement personnel.

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April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council representing over 600,000 workers, confirmed that union members were aboard the delayed flight. She emphasized that the enforcement action disrupted travel during one of the busiest periods of the year, occurring just days after nationwide flight groundings due to technical failures. Local officials plan to engage with federal authorities to understand how officers accessed the restricted jet bridge area.

Airline Response and Passenger Impact

Alaska Airlines expressed concern regarding the lack of advance notice for the enforcement action, which caused delays for passengers during the peak Thanksgiving travel weekend. The carrier stated it is working with the Port of Seattle to determine if proper protocols were followed and has raised these concerns directly with appropriate authorities. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to treating every guest with dignity and respect despite the distressing circumstances.

Protests erupted at the airport following the arrests, with demonstrators expressing anger at the treatment of the family members involved. Video evidence showed officers struggling with individuals on the ground while other passengers, surrounded by rolling suitcases, looked on in shock. The Port of Seattle released a statement acknowledging the distress caused not only to the affected family but to other travelers witnessing the event.