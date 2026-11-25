DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin defends ICE enforcement actions in Washington state, citing numerous serious criminal convictions, while Governor Bob Ferguson demands the agency's dissolution.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are executing arrests of foreign nationals convicted of severe violent crimes across Washington, triggering a sharp political confrontation with state leadership. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlighted these enforcement actions to defend federal operations against intense criticism from Washington Governor Bob Ferguson.

Escalating Tensions Between State and Federal Officials

During a recent press conference, Governor Bob Ferguson labeled the federal agency as deeply un-American and advocated for its complete abolition. Ferguson stated that the current system is insane and requires replacement with a more rational approach, directly vilifying the agents conducting their duties. In response, Secretary Mullin accused Ferguson and other sanctuary politicians of spreading vile and hateful lies about the brave men and women of ICE.

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The federal administration maintains that these arrests are necessary to protect public safety, arguing that state obstruction prioritizes illegal aliens over the security of American citizens. Mullin emphasized that the Trump Administration will always place America first, regardless of political resistance from state officials who oppose federal immigration enforcement priorities.

Detailed Records of Convicted Criminals Removed

ICE officials provided a comprehensive list of recent cases in Washington to illustrate the severity of offenses handled by the agency. Jose Luis Mata-Cedillo from Mexico received a twenty-year prison sentence for cocaine trafficking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and illegal reentry after prior deportation. Juan Flores-Ruvalcaba, also from Mexico, was arrested after being convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault in King County.

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Another notable case involves Hung Van Le from Vietnam, who was arrested in August with a history including a conviction for second-degree murder in King County. Naing Nyi Min from Burma was deported on August 23 following convictions for vehicular homicide and reckless endangerment within the state.

The roster of individuals targeted by ICE includes several others with serious criminal records. Jose Manuel Montoya-Sanchez from Mexico faced a conviction for vehicular homicide in Vancouver, Washington. David Gomez-Perez, arrested on August 12, had a prior conviction for vehicular homicide in Yakima County. Florencio Vasquez-Silva was arrested in November after being convicted of first-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor in Seattle.

Further cases highlight the range of offenses being addressed. Salvador Leon-Vasquez from El Salvador was arrested in November for first-degree and second-degree child molestation in Franklin County. Christian Eduardo Lopez-Nava from Mexico was apprehended in October for domestic violence, heroin distribution, and firearm possession in Bonny Lake.

Victor Daniel Muniz-Garcia, arrested on June 24, was linked to convictions for cocaine distribution intent and vehicle prowling in Vancouver. These specific instances form the basis of the federal government's argument that current enforcement levels are critical for maintaining order.

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Ongoing Conflict Over Sanctuary State Policies

Mullin stated that ICE arrests dangerous illegal aliens every single day, including in the state of Washington. He noted that in the last few months alone, the agency has detained individuals convicted of murder, child rape, and drug trafficking in the Evergreen State.

The governor's office continues to oppose these federal actions, viewing them as harmful to immigrant communities and an overreach of federal power. Meanwhile, federal authorities insist that the judicial system has already determined these individuals are guilty of serious crimes, making their removal a matter of justice and public safety rather than political ideology.

This clash underscores the broader national debate regarding the role of sanctuary states in federal immigration enforcement. As ICE continues its operations, the tension between state directives to limit cooperation and federal mandates to enforce deportation orders remains at the forefront of Washington politics.